What time will Flip to A Million Season 1 premiere on HGTV? Format, release date, and more details explored

The biggest real-estate challenge, Flip to A Million, is here!

Flip to A Million will premiere on HGTV on Monday, August 1 at 9 pm ET. The series will also be available on the network's website and Discovery+. Fans can purchase the monthly $4.99 subscription with ads or a $6.99 subscription without ads on Discovery+.

The show will have six one-hour-long episodes. Fans will see two successful house flipper couples arrive in an unknown town of Dallas, Texas, who will try to turn a $1000 real estate investment into a $1 million house sale within six months.

Format of Flip to A Million explained

Flip to A Million will feature successful house flippers: Jason and EJ Williams of Chicago, Illinois, and Jon and Dani Wrobel of Long Island, New York, who will move to Dallas, Texas, with their families for six months.

The couples will try to understand the real estate demographic of the town and will be given $1000 to start working in the same field and flip houses, essentially buying, renovating, and finally selling the properties.

The challenge is to sell as many houses as possible to ultimately buy and sell a million-dollar house by the end of six months. Couples will have to take many risks to complete the task.

The series description reads:

"Two couples, each with proven track records in house-flipping, endeavor to turn a million-dollar profit in the Dallas real-estate market — all in just six months and with starting capital of just $1000."

The series will be hosted by the famous HGTV renovator and the winner of Battle on The Beach Season 2, Alison Victoria.

What to expect from the series premiere of Flip to a Million?

The first episode of Flip to A Million, titled A Big Flipping Experiment, will showcase the Williams and Wrobels moving to Dallas from Chicago and Long Island, respectively. The couples will research the local real estate market and make contacts accordingly.

The episode description reads:

"Two savvy house-flipping couples are dropped into a new city for a radical social experiment with real estate. Starting with only $1,000, they'll attempt to climb the property ladder and sell a house for one-million dollars—all in just six months."

Jason and EJ Williams will renovate the main bathroom on a project to start saving money to purchase their first property. At the same time, Jon and Dani Wrobel will earn enough money from a sale house's founder's fee to let them buy their first property of the season.

About the host of Flip to A Million, Alison Victoria

Alison Victoria is an interior designer famous in Chicago for renovating properties without losing their essence, as seen on Windy City Rehab. She was the first female host of Kitchen Crashers and also won the second season of Battle on the Beach. She is known for her modern interior and is usually seen renovating boutiques, resorts, and private properties.

In a BTS preview of the show, she calls the experiment "the challenge of a lifetime."

Flip to A Million will air on HGTV every Monday at 9 pm ET for six weeks. Fans can also catch up on the series on HGTV Go and Discovery+. The show is produced by Kinetic Content LLC.

