Taylor Swift's childhood home sells for $1 million: Price, location, and all you need to know

From her Christmas Tree Farm to her house on Cornelia Street, Taylor Swift has drawn inspiration from several of her homes multiple times. Even if the house itself wasn't a song's muse, it was a witness to the pop star's songwriting genius.

The latter is the case with the singer's childhood home in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, where she's rumored to have penned her iconic country hits Love Story and Teardrops On My Guitar.

Located in Berks County, on 78 Grandview Boulevard, Reading, the family home was originally listed for sale at $1.1 million around February. On Friday, the 3,560 square foot property was bought for just under $1 million.

Taylor Swift's childhood home is a breathtaking Georgian Colonial structure

Taylor Swift and her family rented the five-bedroom, four-bathroom estate just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania, in 1997, for a few years. Swift lived here until she was 14, before they moved to Nashville in 2004 in pursuit of launching her musical career in the country music capital.

The "one-of-a-kind Georgian Colonial home" sprawls across 0.75 acres of land, boasting three stories of elegance with an "old-world charm." However, since the property has switched hands more than once, the renovations ensured that it has had modern updates throughout.

The revival-style home was built in 1929, and is the picture of grandeur with an opulent entry hall, a formal dining room with views of the backyard, a cozy parlor with a wood-burning fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen.

The bedrooms are distinguished by their vaulted ceilings, gorgeous crown molding, and hardwood flooring, opening out onto private decks. The luxury baths are equipped with double vanity, while the fifth room could be repurposed as a recreational room.

The basement's powder room, wine cellar, heated outdoor pool, hot tub, fenced garden, and the enormous front yard are the crowning jewels of Taylor Swift's childhood home.

Luxury bath with double vanity, tile floors, travertine, tile shower, and tub (Image via Redfin)

The property's real estate agent, Eric Miller, gave an insider's insight on sharing a town with the legendary Taylor Swift:

"I'm from Wyomissing, born and raised. We're a small town and a tight-knit community, so whenever you have someone who has accomplished as much as she has, you're proud that they came from where you're from."

Before going on sale, popular TikToker Sydney Redner lived in the house in 2020, documenting her stay with multiple videos. She revealed that she had come across an inscription reading ‘TAS’ in the cement outside, presumably standing for 'Taylor Alison Swift'.

The sprawling backyard with a heated pool, hot tub, and fenced garden (Image via Redfin)

Given the close-knit relationship Taylor Swift shares with her fans and Swifties' likewise devotion to the singer-songwriter, it's no surprise that the house is regularly swarmed.

Redner shared:

“We get a lot of fans taking pictures outside the house. I feel like there tends to be more around the holidays, when people are traveling from other states and want to see it. If Taylor Swift has a concert in Philadelphia or somewhere close, there are more fans around that time. Our family is fine with fans taking pictures as long as they are quick and respectful.”

The new owner of the house will probably face the same fate with Taylor Swift fans, but that is to be expected. After all, it's almost every Swiftie's dream to click a picture with Swift, and if that's not possible, then her home is the next best thing.

