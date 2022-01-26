"Swiftie power": Taylor Swift fans appreciate Chile's president-elect Gabriel Boric, as he defends singer over Damon Albarn's comments

In the wake of Taylor Swift and Damon Albarn's recent beef over the former’s songwriting abilities, Chile’s president-elect Gabriel Boric defended the Folklore creator by asking her to ignore people who use “insult or lies to get attention.”
The millennial politician left “Swifties” impressed after he took to Twitter to assure the pop star she has a “huge group of supporters” in Chile who believe she writes her own songs from her heart:
The UK Member of Parliament Zarah Sultana also supported president-elect Boric on Twitter and expressed her love for “international socialist Swiftie power!”
Mr Boric has long-established his status as a Taylor Swift fan. Last summer, the president-elect posted a photo donning the singer’s limited-edition Folklore merch. He even posted the picture with the caption “I feel #Swiftie.”
During a public appearance in December 2021, fans of the Shake It Off hitmaker asked Mr Boric if he identifies as a “Swiftie.” In response, the Chilean politician took out a photo from his coat pocket and revealed it to be a wallet-sized photo of the musician.
Following the sweet moment, Gabriel Boric has been largely praised online as a “Swiftie Candidate.” More recently, the 35-year-old shared a positive review of Swift’s 2021 re-released album Red (Taylor’s Version).
What did Damon Albarn tell Taylor Swift?
Blur frontman Damon Albarn recently claimed that Taylor Swift “does not write her own songs.” During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Gorillaz member was told Swift writes and co-writes all her songs.
However, the musician stated “co-writing doesn’t count” as songwriting:
“That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great.”
In response, the All Too Well singer slammed Albarn on Twitter for “discrediting” her songwriting abilities. She also said his “hot take” was “completely false and damaging.”
Albarn’s comments left Swift's fans enraged, and many called out the singer for his remarks. Following the backlash, the rocker apologized to Swift and clarified that the article was “clickbait” and he did not mean to discredit her capabilities as a songwriter.
‘Swifties’ praise Chile president-elect Gabriel Boric on Twitter
Taylor Swift undoubtedly has one of the strongest fanbases in the world that even includes some prominent global personalities like Chile president-elect Gabriel Boric.
The young politician recently won hearts online after defending Swift and her songwriting abilities following her feud with singer Damon Albarn over the same.
In response to his supportive tweets, several social media users flocked to Twitter to praise the president-elect and his love for the Blank Space singer:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Taylor Swift will acknowledge the politician and his consistent ways of showing support in the days to come.
