Inside Out Season 2: Meet Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle from the HGTV show

HGTV’s Inside Out, a home renovation series, is set to return with another season. The show will premiere on August 1, at 8 pm ET, and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

Returning to the show as co-hosts and the men in charge of beautifying homes are Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle.

While Carmine will be responsible for the interior design, Mike will primarily be focusing on making the exterior as amazing as possible. Mike Pyle believes that the exterior is just as important as the interior. The attention to detail and their individual experience is what makes the two, a dream home renovation team.

The two also appeared on the first season of Inside Out.

The Dynamic Duo of Inside Out season 2

When the producers of Inside Out first approached Mike Pyle, the only person he could think of who would have the ability to make the show successful was Carmine Sabatella. The two work really well together and are also good friends even when the camera stops rolling.

Carmine Sabatella

Carmine Sabatella is a 47-year-old American realtor with a background in interior design and landscape architecture. The Inside Out co-host has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Public Relations from USC.

He had 20 years worth of experience in the restaurant business while pursuing design on the side, until he decided to combine everything he knew about design, landscaping, and marketing. As a result, he was able to incorporate his experience and passion into his transaction.

HGTV’s Inside Out isn’t Carmine Sabatella’s first television appearance, as he previously appeared on Bravo TV’s My Fab 40 in 2015.

His estimated net worth is $ 750,000.

The Inside Out co-host is married to Ryan Delair, who is a real estate agent. He is also a model, actor and fitness enthusiast. This, however is not his first marriage. Before coming out as a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Carmine Sabatella was married to a woman, with whom he had a daughter. His goal is to travel the world with her before she turns 20.

When HGTV asked him about co-host and friend Mike Pyle, he said:

I always say he has a tough exterior but a soft interior and that he never takes himself too seriously. We’re always having fun laughing and joking around.

He also added that he thinks that his Inside Out co-host in Inside Out is a sweet and kind person and doesn’t have a jerky bone in his body.

Mike Pyle

The second half of the dynamic duo that will be giving homes a makeover on this home renovation show is landscape designer and consultant, Mike Pyle.

The co-founder of The Hunt Collection and owner has an estimated net worth of $ 400,000 and over 15 years of experience in the landscape field. He is also the owner of Mike Pyle Designs.

He understands all aspects of construction and installation that are required to build a beautiful and functional space for any project. He also believes that a home extends beyond four walls and that exterior saces are a part of any home.

The co-host of the renovation show is married and has two daughters and a French Bulldog. He grew up in Orange County and has a younger sister named London.

When asked about his co-host on HGTV, he said:

Carmine is such a genuine, caring person — he is truly one of the greatest people in my life. Throughout all of our time together, there has never been a moment where I don’t want to be around him, and those close to me know I can get easily perturbed by people.

He added that he loves that his co-hosts are always open to suggestions and that they have a good working relationship that enables them to share ideas with each other, which in turn makes both of them better at their jobs.

