Chipotle Mexican Grill supports LGBTQIA+ community with ‘Always Real’ actions and partners with Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation in honour of Pride Month

Chipotle kicks off Pride Month with the 'Always Real' program, its first-ever yearlong effort dedicated to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. The program was brainstormed in collaboration with the Mexican Grill brand's PRIDE Employee Resource Group to identify a host of pressing issues that plague members of the community.

The 'Always Real' program will see the fast-food chain partnering with leading not-for-profit organizations that work towards protecting and improving the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community. The program's partners include The Trevor Project, Egale Canada, and Miley Cyrus' The Happy Hippie Foundation.

Chipotle announces 'Always Real' Food, 'Always Real' Pride, and 'Round Up for Real Change'

One of the most critical areas the Mexican Grill restaurant is targeting with its 'Always Real Food' program is the food insecurity amongst LGBTQIA+ adults. Food insecurity is defined as

"The state of being without reliable access to enough affordable, nutritious food."

The company's press release cites a 2021 NPR report that stated that American LGBTQ adults were almost twice as likely to be experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic than non-LGBTQ adults, according to a survey by the US Census Bureau.

To alleviate this food insecurity crisis, Chipotle is teaming up yearlong with The Happy Hippie Foundation, founded by Miley Cyrus in 2014, to fight injustices facing the homeless, LGBTQ youth, and other vulnerable populations. The chain has pledged $250,000 worth of free Chipotle to Happy Hippie's partner LGBTQIA+ centers across the country, "giving them access to real food throughout the year."

Chipotle's 'Round Up for Change' initiative is not a new endeavor, having successfully raised $12 million for underserved communities till date. However, this Pride Month, 'Round Up for Real Change' will allow US customers to round-up their order total to the next highest dollar amount on orders placed on the brand's app and website through June 16.

All proceeds from this platform will be donated to The Trevor Project, widely hailed as the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth.

Canadian patrons' 'Round Up for Real Change' donations will go towards supporting Egale Canada throughout June. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex people through research, education, awareness, and legal advocacy.

The brand's collaboration with The Trevor Project extends to increasing its diversity, equality, and inclusion initiatives. The Trevor Project will be providing new interactive and intensive training to Chipotle employees on allyship and the environmental pressures and cultural stigmas that lead to the LGBTQ community's increased risk of suicide.

Chipotle has always prided itself on being deemed one of the best workplaces for LGBTQIA+ equality. Marissa Andrada, the Mexican restaurant's Chief Diversity, Inclusion, and People Officer, said in a press release:

"As an organization rooted in purpose, we're always looking for ways to drive real, meaningful change. Cultivating a better world takes a commitment from all of us, and we want to address the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, provide everyone a safe place to authentically come to work, and cultivate an environment for all to thrive."

Under the 'Always Real Pride' platform, Chipotle is releasing a line of inclusive merchandise comprising T-shirts and long-sleeved tops created in collaboration with its PRIDE Employee Resource Group to honor the LGBTQIA+ community. The chain has pledged to donate $10 from each purchase or a minimum of $15,000 to The Trevor Project.

