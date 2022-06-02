Disney Pride collection: Items, where to buy, price, and more details explored

Disney has just released its debut Pride collection to celebrate Pride Month 2022, which starts today, June 1, 2022. The merch, dubbed the Pride collection, marks the first time the label has openly marketed the rainbow-themed merch, which is solely dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community.

The collection was launched on the label's official e-commerce site on June 1, 2022, and includes tees, bags, caps, crews, button-up shirts, shorts, plushes, icon pins, mugs, throws, and more.

More about the newly released Disney Pride Collection

newly released Disney Pride Collection (Image via Disney)

After being under fire for Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill for months now, the company has officially announced its stance on inclusive societies and the LGTBQIA+ community. In a press release made by the label, the company introduced the collection,

"The Disney Pride Collection was created by LGBTQIA+ employees and allies at The Walt Disney Company and is a reflection of their incredible contributions and place at the heart of the company. We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community everywhere."

That's not all; the Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Lisa Becket, also introduced the collection in a press release as she stated she is herself a part of the LGBTQIA+ community,

"Honoring Pride is a long-standing tradition of The Walt Disney Company, and I am incredibly proud to work for a company that supports inclusion as a core value and provides a welcoming environment which allows me to bring my true authentic self to work. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and a longstanding Disney cast member (more than 20 years!), I greatly appreciate the consistent opportunity for my voice to be heard."

Chad Hasty @ChadHastyRadio The Disney Pride Collection, in the children’s toy aisle of Walgreens. The Disney Pride Collection, in the children’s toy aisle of Walgreens. https://t.co/wGriCgyBwW

Lisa Becket further talked about the label's involvement and support towards the community and their other projects promoting inclusivity. She revealed that the brand had supported organizations and charities worldwide, including the U.S based organization GLSEN.

This is not the first time the company has introduced a collection inspired by the cause. In 2018, the company released Rainbow Mickey Collection, which was inspired by the community but not openly marketed. However, the company has further deepened its support for the cause with the collection.

Lisa Becket further revealed that the company wouldn't be stopping with just the Pride Collection releasing in June, but it will continue all year round to make an impact. The Pride Collection, launched on June 1, 2022, is just the first drop from the initiative, and more drops will be launched soon.

Disney Food Blog @DisneyFoodBlog With the release of the Disney Pride Collection, The Walt Disney Company announced that all profits made from this collection’s sales will be donated to support LGBTQIA+ youth and families With the release of the Disney Pride Collection, The Walt Disney Company announced that all profits made from this collection’s sales will be donated to support LGBTQIA+ youth and families 🌈 https://t.co/bf3ku2qvCP

In the official press release made by the label, the company revealed that through the collection, all the benefits would be given to LGBTQIA+ organizations, which include PFLAG, GLSEN, Zebra Coalition, The Trevor Project, LGTBQ Center Orange County, Los Angeles LGBT Center, Ali Forney Center, and San Francisco LGBT Center.

"The Walt Disney Company will be donating all of our profits from the Disney Pride Collection sales now through June 30, 2022 to organizations that support LGBTQIA+ youth and families. This includes sales of Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars Pride Collection merchandise."

Profits from other regions worldwide will also be given to local charities.

The merch drop from the Pride Collection features Star Wars insignia, Marvel superheroes, and the iconic cartoon character Mickey Mouse and his ears in a color palette reminiscent of the general pride flag.

Wonders of Magic @wondersofmagic collection has arrived to the Disneyland Resort! SWIPE>>>



The entire collection consist of new merch from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars! NEW Disney Pridecollection has arrived to the Disneyland Resort! SWIPE>>>The entire collection consist of new merch from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars! NEW Disney Pride 🌈✨ collection has arrived to the Disneyland Resort! SWIPE>>>The entire collection consist of new merch from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars! 🌈🏰⭐️💫✨ https://t.co/AGxok8oj8u

The collection includes,

Mickey Mouse Denim Backpack, which retails for $39.99 Mickey Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack, which retails for $75. Star Wars Pride Collection Baseball Cap for adults, which retails for $29.99 Star Wars Pride Collection Rebel Alliance Prin, which retails for $17.99 Mickey Mouse Loungefly Wristlet, which retails for $40. Marvel Pride Collection Icons Pin Set, which retails for $17.99. The Icons Pin Set is included in the collector's item and is only a limited release. Marvel Pride Collection T-shirt for adults, which retails for $29.99 Mickey Mouse Woven Shirt for adults, which retails for $59.99 Pixar Pride Collection Sweatshirt for adults, which retails for $49.99 Pixar Pride Collection Shorts for adults, which retails for $36.99 Pride Collection Stitch Plush, which retails for $29.99 Pride Collection Collectible Key, which retails for $12.99. The key is part of the collector's item and is a special-edition release. Mickey Mouse Sling Bag, which retails for $29.99. Mickey Mouse Icon Pin, which retails for $12.99. The icon pin comes under the Uniquely Disney item. Mickey Mouse Rainbow Throw, which retails for $39.99.

Similarly, the Pride Collection includes a 34-item collection, with more coming soon.

The Pride Collection is just one way the label has shown support for the LGBTQ+ community, with more surprises coming in June. The theme parks and resorts will also bring surprises to commemorate the month.

Art displays, festive decor, PhotoPass service, themed food, and more offerings will also be highlighting the month of June, Pride Month 2022. To avail the collection, one can head to the official e-commerce site of the label.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far