Adidas x Kris Andrew Small Pride collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with queer Australian artist Kris Andrew Small to celebrate the upcoming Pride Month in June 2022. The newest collection is designed to educate people about Pride Month as well as uplift the LGBTQIA+ community.

The collection, dubbed Love Unites, is meant to bring visibility to the present voices of the LGBTQIA+ community as well as celebrate the erstwhile voices and people who worked towards inclusivity. The collection is inspired by the Stonewall activists' uprising in 1969 and includes both footwear and apparel, as well as artwork by Kris Andrew Small.

The Love Unites collection will be released globally in May, with its global debut in the United States on May 16, 2022. Some pieces will be available on Adidas' official e-commerce site on May 30, 2022, just in time for Pride Month 2022.

More about the Adidas x Kris Andrew Small's Love Unites Pride 2022 collection

Adidas x Kris Andrew Small's Love Unites Pride 2022 collection (Image via Adidas / Kris Andrew Small)

In collaboration with Australian artist Kris Andrew Small, Adidas is launching its Pride 2022 collection featuring a clothing and footwear line. The capsule captures the essence of the 1969 Stonewall uprising.

The Love Unites message is seen across the collection of graphic tees, hats, jackets, dresses, as well as Adidas' classic footwear silhouettes such as - Superstar, Forum, and Stan Smith, Adilette slides, Campus 80, Gamemode knit, and more.

Before introducing the collection, Adidas' site offered a small introduction of the queer artist Kris Andrew Small.

"Kris Andrew Small, a native of Sydney, Australia is known for creating works of art with a joyful explosion of colors and patterns. He often attaches meaning to his art, using it to channel societal issues, and to create positive change, like increasing LGBTQIA+ awareness and acceptance."

Adidas' Pride Month's Love Unite collection (Image via Kris Andrew Small)

The Love Unites collection also marks the continuation of Adidas' partnership with the impactful and important organizations for LGBTQIA+, i.e., Athlete Ally and Stonewall UK. Adidas' team expressed their excitement regarding the collection in a press release, which reads,

"We’re excited to continue our partnerships with two very important and impactful organizations that both work tirelessly to create impactful change. Athlete Ally is focused on ending homophobia and transphobia in sport; and Stonewall UK has spent the last 30 years positively transforming the lives of many in the LGBTQIA+ community."

Kris Andrew Small's contributions to the collection are inspired by graphic design and pop art of the 1970s and 1980s. In the collection, Small has added illustrations and abstract patterns containing hidden messages of self-love and acceptance. In a press release made by Adidas, Small talks about his inspiration and vision for the collection,

"From a concept point of view I really wanted this collection to celebrate all the amazing sides of being queer and celebrating how far we as a community have come, but also reminding people that there are still so many people in the community that are vulnerable and repressed."

Kris further talked about his creative inspiration behind the collection,

“From a creative point I just wanted it to be a big celebration of movement, color and joy. I also wanted it to be a bit of reworking of the traditional rainbow / pride visual language we are so used to seeing.”

Kris has added quotes and words of self love and inspiration across the collection, such as the Tiro Pride Gender Neutral Jersey ($50) and Tennis Pride Pack Y dress ($120) features the "Be One, Be Together" lettering in a blocky font.

The collection is inclusive of everyone with the addition of bolt doodles over the Love Unites crop hoodie ($70), Plus size Crop Trefoil Tee ($35), to trans symbols on the Pride Icons Bucket Hat ($32).

Since the collaboration is with Adidas, the label has also included activewear apparel and footwear choices such as Ultraboost 5.0 DNA shoes ($190), Gender neutral Love Unites Print Track Pants ($70), Tiro Pride Track Pants ($60), Gamemode Knit Firm Ground Soccer Cleats ($100), and many more.

The collection consists of 74 pieces and each piece is detailed with artwork of Kris Andrew Small, inspired by the 1969 Stonewall Activists. The collection is an integration of style with everyday athleisure and performance-ready kicks. Most of the pieces are gender-neutral and size-inclusive, with the sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL.

The collection can be purchased at the official e-commerce site of Adidas in a price range of $15 to $190. Some of the pieces are on sale for 15% off during the summer, so this is a good opportunity for enthusiasts and interested customers to purchase.

