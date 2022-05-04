Chipotle tests Garlic Guajillo Steak in over 100 locations 

Chipotle has stepped on the gas pedal for menu innovations over the past few months and it doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon. After the wide success of last September's Smoked Brisket, January's Plant-based Chorizo, and the best-selling new release of Pollo Asado in March, the Mexican food chain is back with another new menu addition.

The brand announced on Monday that it will be testing out its latest innovation, the Garlic Guajillo Steak, at 102 participating restaurants. These restaurants are spread across Denver, Indianapolis, and Orange County, California, and will be offering this "new way to experience steak at Chipotle" from May 3, for a limited time.

Chipotle's Garlic Guajillo Steak boasts a bold new flavor

The exciting new beef option is marketed as Chipotle's "most tender cuts of steak" with a "bold new flavor." The price for the item varies by location, but it is expected to start at $11.50.

In a press release announcing the trial of the new Garlic Guajillo Steak, the brand said:

"Garlic Guajillo Steak features the exciting and dynamic combination of garlic and guajillo peppers, brought to life with real ingredients and classic cooking techniques. Tender cuts of Responsibly Raised steak are seasoned with garlic and guajillo peppers, grilled fresh on the plancha in small batches and hand cut into succulent bites. It's a whole new dimension of steak, finished with fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro."

The brand's Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt added:

"Garlic Guajillo Steak is full of flavor with a perfect little kick that complements our 53 real ingredients. Menu innovation is an ongoing priority at Chipotle, and we are always looking for new flavors to give our fans new ways to Chipotle."

The restaurant is also running a special Cinco de Mayo offer nationwide from May 2 to May 6, giving patrons free delivery on all digital orders via their app or website with the promo code DELIVER. The offer is applicable on orders with a minimum bill of $10 and maximum of $200.

Tressie Lieberman, Vice President, Digital Marketing and Off-Premise, said in a press release:

"We are constantly working to level up our experience through digital access. Fans love to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Chipotle, and we're supercharging the holiday with an extended $0 delivery fee offer to fuel parties all week long."

Given the massive success of the Pollo Asado and the Smoked Brisket, this Garlic Guajillo Steak will also be integrated into the fast-food chain's permanent menu if the trial ends favorably.

Chipotle @ChipotleTweets Nobody:



Me 34x a day: THIS IS HUGE BECAUSE CHIPOTLE HAS NEVER RELEASED A NEW FLAVOR OF CHICKEN BEFORE Nobody:Me 34x a day: THIS IS HUGE BECAUSE CHIPOTLE HAS NEVER RELEASED A NEW FLAVOR OF CHICKEN BEFORE https://t.co/ahFLGO19rc

The Pollo Asado was the resturant's first chicken innovation in 29 years and was an immediate hit even amongst die-hard fans who rarely deviate from their tried-and-tested orders. In the company’s first-quarter earnings report last week, CEO Brian Niccol said that the Pollo Asado was the "most popular new protein to date."

The Smoked Brisket was also made available for a limited-time last fall, but the offer had to be closed early since the item sold out due to its extensive popularity.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee