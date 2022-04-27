How much does 7-Eleven’s new breakfast taquito cost? Everything to know about the limited-time deals available for this year's Cinco De Mayo celebrations

7-Eleven is on a roll with new product rollouts this week, announcing a Sweet and Savory Breakfast Taquito on April 22 and Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas on April 26. These latest additions to its robust roster of offerings are being introduced just in time for this year's Cinco De Mayo celebrations.

The franchise's breakfast menu has always been a fan-favorite, with the existing taquito options emerging as one of its most beloved items. To satisfy its countless breakfast-loving customers, the items will be made available all day at all participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

7-Eleven announces exciting limited-time deals for Cinco De Mayo

Hamilton B. Urglar @NathanKelly90 The 7 Eleven cashier tried to warn me how good the maple sausage breakfast taquito is and I still wasn’t ready. The 7 Eleven cashier tried to warn me how good the maple sausage breakfast taquito is and I still wasn’t ready.

In a press release, Robin Murphy, Senior Director of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, said:

"Here at 7-Eleven, we're always looking for creative ways to expand our menu and cater to our customers' food cravings in ways that maximize convenience. Now, with our maple-flavored sausage taquito, customers have a craveworthy on-the-go breakfast at their fingertips, morning, noon or night!"

The Maple-flavored Sausage, Egg, and Cheese taquito is marketed as a quick, tasty alternative that is an instant pick-me-up for days when you don't get the best start.

Made with fluffy whole eggs, savory pork sausage, and cheddar cheese sauce coated with a sweet maple-flavored batter, the breakfast taquito is the perfect on-the-go snack for customers who are too busy for a sit-down breakfast.

If you're feeling particularly indulgent, you can round out the hearty breakfast taquitos with any sized cup of iced coffee for as low as $1.00, making it an absolute steal.

The "mouthwatering" Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas are filled with sausages, eggs, cheese, peppers, and spices that are enveloped in a flaky, buttery crust.

In a press release announcing the launch of the Mini Spicy Empanadas, Robin Murphy stated:

"At 7-Eleven, we're always looking for creative ways to meet customer needs. Cinco de Mayo is the perfect opportunity for us to not only introduce new items which meet the demand for spicy food options, but exceed expectations with an exclusive deal of three Mini Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for $4 for 7Rewards members."

He added:

"If customers are looking for inspiration, this savory menu item pairs perfectly with the sweet flavors of our limited-time-only Churroccino hot beverage."

The Churrochino was also a limited-edition rollout announced on March 16, and the White Chocolate Caramel-flavored Mocha. Murphy's recommended Churrochino is a perfect amalgamation of the sweet cinnamon flavors of a classic churro with a creamy, delicious coffee taste.

Another hot beverage alternative for the combo deal is the White Chocolate Caramel Mocha, which boasts notes of rich mocha and an irresistible combination of creamy caramel, sweet white chocolate, and coffee flavors.

The 7Rewards deal for any size coffee and the mini empanadas are limited to hot coffee drinks and do not include iced coffee.

The Cinco De Mayo special deal for the Mini Spicy Empanadas will extend the festive spirit until May 24. Customers can order these limited-edition deals via the 7NOW delivery app available across the US.

