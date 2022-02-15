×
Create
Notifications

What are M&S Love sausages? Price and more about Valentine's Day breakfast range

M&amp;S Love Sausages are back in Valentine&#039;s 2022 (Image via Instagram/MarksandSpencers)
M&S Love Sausages are back in Valentine's 2022 (Image via Instagram/MarksandSpencers)
Shatakshi Gupta
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Feature

Mark & Spencers is back with their Love Sausages and wide breakfast range as part of their Valentine's Day celebrations.

Earlier this month, the brand announced that the heart-shaped bangers are coming back for 2022’s Valentine's Day. The label’s decision was after releasing this year's dine-in details.

The M&S breakfast range started in 2019, and soon after its release, the products went viral and gained immense popularity, especially after being endorsed by the high-street store's social media platforms.

Viewing the great response, the brand came up with new items alongside the love sausages ahead of February 14. M&S is launching Love Cucumber, pink Love Heart Ravioli, D'Éclair My Love Pastries, and much more for this season of love.

What are M&S love sausages?

The mouth-watering love sausages look much more appealing in their heart-shaped designs. The sausages make a perfect Valentine's breakfast with well-cooked eggs. They are filled with hints of truffle and wrapped in crispy bacon.

Each pack of Love Sausage is priced at $8.11 and available for purchase from February 9 onwards. Shoppers can grab them via Ocado, as they were deliverable from February 11 onwards.

Other products offered under M&S range

Date Night Share-cuterie Grazing Box

Priced at $20.28, it is a delectable charcuterie and cheese platter, which is complimented with a beautiful chorizo rose center as well as heart-shaped chorizo.

I Love You Our Best Ever Pork Pie

Priced at $5.41, the Melton Mowbray pork pie is crafted with juicy outdoor bred British pork, toothsome jelly and the label’s crispiest pastry.

D'Éclair My Love

Costing $8.11, the lite choux pastry is stuffed with whipped cream & raspberry crème patisserie. Last but not least, it is completed with raspberry fondant on the top.

Love Heart Ravioli

Marked at $4.39, the heart-shaped egg pasta is pink in color, which perfectly suits the love theme. Not only from the outside, it is equally tempting from the inside as it is filled with a rich pork and beef ragu and a creamy bechamel sauce.

Melt My Heart Camembert En Croute

Priced at $10.81, mesmerizing gooey Paysan Breton camembert is encased in handcrafted all-butter pastry. For the garnish, it is decorated with rosemary, garlic, and a delectable red heart for Valentine's Day.

Dough You Love Me Valentines Cookie Kit

Cookie kit priced at $4.73, offers four pieces of ready-to-bake chocolate and raspberry cookies. The kit also comes with pink heart and chocolate chips for garnish.

Love Cue

Enjoy your Valentine with Love Cue, which costs $1.35. The product is meant to elevate the flavors of drinks, accompanied by refreshing love-heart-shaped cucumbers.

I Love You To Pieces

The romantic heart chocolates stuffed with raspberry truffles are priced at $13.52. The pieces are made with Belgian chocolate, and the kit comes with a hammer.

Loaded Love Yumnut

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Marked at $2.03, the slushy and fluffy yumnut is decorated with tangy strawberry glaze and meringue pieces. Furthermore, they are added with frozen dried raspberries and pink chocolate curls.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी