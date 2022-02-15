What are M&S Love sausages? Price and more about Valentine's Day breakfast range

Mark & Spencers is back with their Love Sausages and wide breakfast range as part of their Valentine's Day celebrations.

Earlier this month, the brand announced that the heart-shaped bangers are coming back for 2022’s Valentine's Day. The label’s decision was after releasing this year's dine-in details.

The M&S breakfast range started in 2019, and soon after its release, the products went viral and gained immense popularity, especially after being endorsed by the high-street store's social media platforms.

Viewing the great response, the brand came up with new items alongside the love sausages ahead of February 14. M&S is launching Love Cucumber, pink Love Heart Ravioli, D'Éclair My Love Pastries, and much more for this season of love.

What are M&S love sausages?

The mouth-watering love sausages look much more appealing in their heart-shaped designs. The sausages make a perfect Valentine's breakfast with well-cooked eggs. They are filled with hints of truffle and wrapped in crispy bacon.

Each pack of Love Sausage is priced at $8.11 and available for purchase from February 9 onwards. Shoppers can grab them via Ocado, as they were deliverable from February 11 onwards.

Other products offered under M&S range

Date Night Share-cuterie Grazing Box

Priced at $20.28, it is a delectable charcuterie and cheese platter, which is complimented with a beautiful chorizo rose center as well as heart-shaped chorizo.

I Love You Our Best Ever Pork Pie

Priced at $5.41, the Melton Mowbray pork pie is crafted with juicy outdoor bred British pork, toothsome jelly and the label’s crispiest pastry.

D'Éclair My Love

Costing $8.11, the lite choux pastry is stuffed with whipped cream & raspberry crème patisserie. Last but not least, it is completed with raspberry fondant on the top.

Love Heart Ravioli

Marked at $4.39, the heart-shaped egg pasta is pink in color, which perfectly suits the love theme. Not only from the outside, it is equally tempting from the inside as it is filled with a rich pork and beef ragu and a creamy bechamel sauce.

Melt My Heart Camembert En Croute

Priced at $10.81, mesmerizing gooey Paysan Breton camembert is encased in handcrafted all-butter pastry. For the garnish, it is decorated with rosemary, garlic, and a delectable red heart for Valentine's Day.

Dough You Love Me Valentines Cookie Kit

Cookie kit priced at $4.73, offers four pieces of ready-to-bake chocolate and raspberry cookies. The kit also comes with pink heart and chocolate chips for garnish.

Love Cue

Enjoy your Valentine with Love Cue, which costs $1.35. The product is meant to elevate the flavors of drinks, accompanied by refreshing love-heart-shaped cucumbers.

I Love You To Pieces

The romantic heart chocolates stuffed with raspberry truffles are priced at $13.52. The pieces are made with Belgian chocolate, and the kit comes with a hammer.

Loaded Love Yumnut

Marked at $2.03, the slushy and fluffy yumnut is decorated with tangy strawberry glaze and meringue pieces. Furthermore, they are added with frozen dried raspberries and pink chocolate curls.

Edited by R. Elahi