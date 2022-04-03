How to make pizza eggs? Dish goes viral on TikTok as netizens contemplate what to do with leftover food

TikTokers have found a way to repurpose leftover pizza as a mouthwatering breakfast item called pizza eggs. The dish combines pizza and eggs in a never-see fusion, and internet users are curious to try it out.

The short video platform has given birth to many interesting but easy recipes in the past. While some of them were forgotten within a few weeks, a few, like baked feta pasta, corn ribs, and green goddess salad, have become viral sensations.

While pizza eggs are still not very popular on other social media platforms, they can become a coveted breakfast item, especially for college students and working young adults.

Pizza eggs are a great way to diversify simple scrambled eggs

The recipe was popularized by Elyse Myers (@elysemyers), a content creator on the app. She posted the video a few weeks ago on her social media accounts which intrigued others to try the recipe. The video had the caption,

"@Gordon Ramsay what do you have to say about this #pizzaeggs "

Myers melted some butter in a pan and threw in some chopped leftover chicken, pepperoni, red peppers, and seasonings in her video. She then waited for them to start sizzling before adding four eggs and scrambled them until fully cooked.

She instructed her viewers to add some cheese to the dish and "eat it out of the pan."

The video was viewed over 1.3 million times and received over 156k likes.

In a statement given to Fox News Digital, Myers explained how she came up with the recipe and said:

"This was an original recipe that came from me trying to eat up all the leftovers in the fridge, it kind of evolved over time and then we just ate it so much, we gave it the name ‘pizza eggs.’"

She added,

"The taste is kind of like eating a spicy sausage, egg and cheese scramble."

Shay Spence (@theshayspence), another creator on the app, shared his version of the quick dish. He pulled out a leftover slice of pizza, chopped it up and tossed it into a pan. He then added some marinara sauce and blended eggs into the pan. He gently cooked and scrambled the eggs on low heat to finish the quick breakfast recipe.

His video received over 300k views and 28k likes. He told Fox News Digital that he learned the recipe from a college roommate. He further added,

"I put my twist on it by really caramelizing the pizza pieces until they’re almost like croutons and the cheese gets nice and crispy. The eggs start to rehydrate the pizza also, so it’s the perfect way to use up leftovers that are going stale."

Owais @syedmuhdowais This is a flour/wheat less pizza



Only eggs chicken and cheese were used This is a flour/wheat less pizza Only eggs chicken and cheese were used https://t.co/GU5bUk7Upr

There is another popular variant of pizza eggs, where eggs are used to make the pizza base. You need to mix some eggs with some marinara sauce, salt and pepper, then pour the liquid into a heated buttered pan to make an omelet.

Once the omelet is half done, add pizza toppings like pepperoni, chicken, mushrooms, onions, etc and let the egg finish cooking. Sprinkle some cheese and transfer to the plate.

This version is popular among people on the keto diet who cannot consume bread or other gluten. The hashtag #pizzaeggs has received over 1.9 million views on TikTok.

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. Do eggs belong on the pizza? Yes, it might taste good. Not on my pizza. 0 votes so far