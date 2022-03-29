"None pizza with left beef": Domino's order goes viral on TikTok after customer asks for a pizza with no toppings 

A no-sauce-no-topping pizza from Domino's is going viral on TikTok after a user posted a strange order received at one outlet. Beth D (@beth_dutton) uploaded the video of herself giggling and packing the order with nothing but a drizzle of garlic sauce at the edge.

Her video with the caption "Sometimes you get strange orders at Domino's" was accompanied by the famous TikTok audio "Oh No" by Capone.

The TikTok has gone viral on the app and has received over 4 million views and 100k likes, with people comparing it to the "None pizza with left beef" meme from 2007.

The order was for a Hawaiian Pizza "minus everything"

The video was uploaded on February 24 and was seemingly recorded by a second employee at the franchise. Beth couldn't stop giggling in the video as she took an empty base out of the oven and placed it on the counter. Her companion, recording the video, exclaims "yummy," looking at the pizza devoid of any sauce and other condiments.

The TikToker then transferred the base into a Domino's box, pretending to check the imaginary topping before cutting it into eight slices and jokingly saying, "Make sure all the toppings are even, alright."

She then contemplated a little before pouring some garlic sauce on the edge of the crust and packing it up for delivery. The video ended here, but Beth added more information in the comment section on her TikTok.

The customer had ordered a Hawaiian pizza "minus everything," which cost them $33. Beth also informed TikTok users that the outlet tried to contact the customer before moving forward with the order, but they were to no avail.

The unusual order had TikTok users split, who tried to figure out the reason for such unique instructions. Some tried to look at a reasonable situation and commented that maybe the person who ordered it only needed a crust. One comment read,

"Some people like to use their own sauce and toppings, but prefer a better crust."

While someone else thought that it could be a pregnancy craving, they commented,

"I think the one who ordered that is pregnant."

But a good demographic of users were convinced it was a prank, with many even commenting, "Where's the left beef?" referencing the "None Pizza with Left Beef" prank.

The prank was pulled by Steve Molaro on his blog The Sneeze. In 2007, Domino's had a customization option where customers could make as many changes as possible. Molaro decided to test the franchise and ordered a pizza with nothing but beef topping on the left half, and the franchise delivered exactly that. The picture has become a trending meme and is funny to this day.

