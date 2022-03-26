Why are TikTokers leaving brownie recipes in comment sections? Viral recipe and comment joke explained

A brownie recipe has been popping up in the comments section of TikTok videos lately, leaving users quite baffled. Several videos, even the ones unrelated to food, have their comments littered with some version of “anyway here’s my recipe for brownies” followed by an ingredient list: “1/2 cup butter, 2 eggs, 1 cup sugar, 1/3 cup cocoa powder, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, 1/2 cup flour.”

The biggest thing to note in the recipe is that it is missing directions as to how the dessert should be made. It merely consists of a list of ingredients and their required measurements. But why are TikTokers leaving this recipe in the comments?

The brownie recipe trend has no apparent reason behind it

A popular go-to for innovative and intriguing recipes, whether it is the baked feta pasta or the pizza toast, the simplest to the most complex recipes find a home and an audience on TikTok. But instead of being posted as a TikTok, the recipe for the chocolate dessert has gone viral just by being copy-pasted in the comments of TikTok videos.

And even as the trend grows, the biggest question surrounding it has remained unanswered. The trend seems to have no particular reason but its sheer momentum in replication that’s driving its popularity.

Its wherewithal also seems to be a mystery at the moment. All that is known is that sometime in March 2022, TikTokers found a new trend to get behind and it happened to involve leaving an incomplete recipe for the sumptuous dessert in the comment sections of any and every TikTok.

A space to foster unique talents and activities, TikTok trends range anywhere from quirky to bizarre to even extreme at times. Whether they are dance trends like the Too Loud challenge or the knee trick, things that often go viral have some degree of creativity, skill, or peculiarity. But all of this seems to be missing from this strange trend.

The random popping up of the same recipe in the comment section, however, has also annoyed some users.

Another user, @naailadesai, tweeted, “If I see 'anyways here’s the recipe for brownies' in a tiktok comments section one more time i'm going to loose it.”

Echoing a similar sentiment were other users. “Why in the tiktok comments for any video they b giving the recipe for brownies???”

gsrsaragrissom🎢🎢 @gsrsaragrissom Can someone explain the brownie recipe trend in tiktok comments. I’m so confused Can someone explain the brownie recipe trend in tiktok comments. I’m so confused https://t.co/fyfoRajpMm

With a fast-paced content app like TikTok, there will always be a viral trend that a host of people will be following. The best part about it all is that if you don’t like a particular trend, you won’t have to wait too long before a new one takes its place.

