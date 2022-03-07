×
How to make TikTok's baked feta pasta? Dish goes viral for being cooked under 30 minutes 

Baked feta pasta recipe Took TikTok by storm in 2021 (Image via @liemessa/Instagram)
Esha Singh
ANALYST
Modified Mar 07, 2022 06:51 PM IST
Feature

Baked feta pasta was one of the most talked-about Tiktok recipes in 2021. Such was the rage that the platform decided to include it in their soon-to-be-launched cloud restaurant menu.

The recipe was created by Finnish food blogger Jenni Häyrinen in 2019. It became so popular in the country that the ingredients for the recipe went sold out in numerous stores. After that, an American TikToker, MacKenzie Smith (@grilledcheesesocial) tried the dish, introducing it to worldwide viewers.

Her video went viral on the app, garnering millions of views and likes. Let's have a look at how to recreate this easy-to-make pasta dish.

Baked feta pasta is popular for its fast cooking time

Making baked feta pasta is simple and takes around 30 minutes of cooking time. It requires just a few ingredients, all of which are easily available in the local grocery store.

However, remember to get good quality feta cheese, preferably made from goat's milk, and use short pasta for best results.

Check out the ingredients list for the pasta:

  1. Cherry tomatoes - 2 pints (20 ounces)
  2. Extra virgin olive oil - 1/2 cup
  3. Salt and black pepper - to taste
  4. Feta cheese - 8-ounce block
  5. Pasta of choice - 10 ounces
  6. Finely grated garlic - 1 clove
  7. Red pepper flakes - optional
  8. Fresh basil leaves - 1/4 cup

To start, preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a deep, 3-quart baking dish, add the tomatoes, a tablespoon of olive oil, a pinch of salt and pepper and toss until the tomatoes are completely coated.

Place a block of feta in the center of the tomatoes, then add the remaining oil and some seasoning.

Bake until the tomatoes have burst and the cheese has softened up; this should take around 15-20 minutes.

Now raise the temperature to 450 degrees and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, until the feta is golden brown.

Boil your pasta al dente when the tomatoes and cheese are in the oven, and make sure to reserve some pasta water while draining the pasta.

Take the tomato and feta out of the oven, and add the grated clove of garlic and red chili flakes. Then smash the tomatoes and feta into a smooth and creamy sauce with the help of a spoon.

Add the pasta and basil, and mix until evenly coated.

Mix in some pasta water to adjust the consistency of the sauce. Taste and add more salt and pepper if needed.

Garnish with a few leaves of basil and serve.

Internet loves the tangy creamy pasta

The pasta went viral in 2021, but it hasn't lost its significance on social media yet. People are as impressed with the dish now as they were last year.

It’s the simple things. Baked red grape tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, onion and lots of feta. Throw that on penne pasta. Yum! 😁@cooks_line #MainframerCooked #mainframe #IBMChampion https://t.co/7idqDzTBdS
Made some baked feta pasta with tomatoes today from a recipe a friend showed me. It turned out really good and has a unique flavor that I haven't quite had before. Feta wins the day again! https://t.co/8LeIIPouT9
New favourite dish! Baked feta, then pasta stirred through 🤤 https://t.co/QnjI6UU5SY
CW: Food and Food Pictures....That baked feta pasta trend is one of the absolute best recipes I've ever tried.So versatile. So easy. Low effort. Absolutely delicious~ Can't recommend it enough~ https://t.co/UuyWqaZaqA
Alright Tiktok baked feta and tomato pasta lives up to the hype especially when you use your own tomato's, chilli and basil https://t.co/pQAMoqudfq
finally tried feta baked pasta..!!! I mixed up two different recipes so I ended up with a bigger cheese to tomato ratio than intended but we fixed it by putting fresh tomatoes in it and it tastes so good 🤤 I love tomatoes https://t.co/XETYACVXgj
Made baked feta pasta which I learned from YouTube, and got positive feedbacks.🤗 https://t.co/c7SU4tHxZR
@Stephenheid I was supposed to have a block of feta so I put olive oil on the dish, piled up cheese and garlic in the middle, placed the cherry tomatoes around, added red chili flakes, baked at 400 :30 min. Then add pasta. It was yummy but needed parm to finish & basil
||. I've seen the TikTok baked mac and cheese a few times now, I tried the baked feta and tomato pasta and that was delicious. So hope this turns out good 🤞🤞
I made that viral Tik Tok baked feta pasta today...YES, it is worth the hype. (I would recommend a smaller dish than what I used...9x13 was too big)
Also Read Article Continues below

While many recipes rise and disappear from the internet, dishes like green goddess salad and baked feta pasta continue to get new fans, for their simplicity and amazing taste.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia
