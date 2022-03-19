What is the "how long does a tall person live" joke on TikTok? Viral meme explained

TikTok's latest viral meme may just have tall people questioning their "tall person privilege." Height jokes have been around for ages, with both tall and short people wielding them every chance they get.

The "how long does a tall person live" joke is the newest addition to the stack of existing tall people jokes, and the answer to this question has the short video platform's users in stitches.

mattmattic 🌋 @walkoffthematt i’m tall so a lot of my jokes go over people’s head i’m tall so a lot of my jokes go over people’s head

"How long does a tall person live" goes viral on TikTok

Users prank their tall friends with the "how long does a tall person live" meme (Images via youregonnabealr/TikTok and urhotgf.caylee/TikTok)

What prompted someone to Google this seemingly random question is anybody's guess, but the search results spawned a barrage of videos on the platform.

The meme's name doesn't leave much to the imagination; it is exactly what it says. When you Google "how long does a tall person live," you will most likely be pointed towards scientific studies that answer the question with statistical data and such.

But that's not the search result everyone got. Instead, Google's top result showed that tall people have a morbidly short lifespan of 12-15 years.

Of course, the notion seems absurd to anyone taking it seriously since there's plenty of worldly evidence debunking this. Case in point: NBA players, or a little closer to home: every tall teenager over 15 years of age.

But if anyone were to see the humor in this, trust it to be GenZ. Videos of users pranking their tall acquaintances with condolence messages such as "I'll never forget you" in response to this meme have gone viral.

The videos usually have the songs Never Forget You by Zara Larsson and MNEK or Never Forget You by Noisettes playing in the background. The tall people on the receiving end of the joke are understandably confused at these sudden texts, which only makes their reactions even funnier for viewers.

Other viral memes like "how long does a tall person live"

'How long do emos live' goes viral after 'How long does a tall person live' meme (Images via 12xenia05/TikTok, hunqtu/TikTok, and mccallum.cole/TikTok)

Before this version of the meme went viral, there were two predecessors - "how long do emos live" and "how long do idiots live." Naturally, these two went viral on the platform as well.

The answer to "how long do idiots live" usually gives the same life expectancy that tall people were dealt, i.e., 12-15 years. Emos, on the other hand, have varying results, but have slightly longer to live overall, with predictions ranging from 10-17 years.

99D Dragon @DragonKoram Bruh My cousin just sent me a tiktok and said "looks like u dont have long" and it said, "how long do idiots live?"

and it said I had 3 years left, Jacob, UR an idiot okay and that's a fact Bruh My cousin just sent me a tiktok and said "looks like u dont have long" and it said, "how long do idiots live?"and it said I had 3 years left, Jacob, UR an idiot okay and that's a fact

Interestingly, the "how long do idiots live" meme first went viral back in 2021, but made a reappearance in February 2022, and it hasn't lost any of its virality. After all, this meme can be used more liberally to make jokes at our friends' expense, making it ripe for virality.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee