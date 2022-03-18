Is Zach LaVine playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? | 2021-22 NBA season

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls, who were once the first seed team in the NBA Eastern Conference, now rank in fifth place behind the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics, in that order.

Having missed the playoffs for the last four years, the Bulls are on track to feature in the 2022 playoffs. This will be coach Billy Donovan's first playoff appearance with the Bulls, being his second season with the franchise.

LaVine's game has seen major growth under Donovan's regime with the Bulls. He made his first All-Star appearance in the 2020-21 NBA season and got his second selection this season. He has grown into a fierce presence on the court and rightfully so, given his potential and work rate.

Haske currently averages 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 56 appearances and starts made this season. His season-high came against the Washington Wizards, where he recorded 35 points, five rebounds and three assists.

What's Zach LaVine's status for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns?

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball against Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on March 7, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Chicago Bulls small forward Zach LaVine's availability for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns has been listed as probable. The 27-year old has soreness in his left knee, but it isn't enough to keep him off the court tonight, so the Suns will likely be graced by his presence at the Footprint Center in Arizona.

While it was Donovan's hope that the forward would feature in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the discomfort on the knee deprived him of playing last weekend. Having featured in the Bulls' recent games against the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz, LaVine should suit up tonight against the Suns.

In the Bulls' last outing, he posted 33 points, five assists and three steals, but despite his efforts on both ends of the court, the Bulls suffered a 15-point loss to the Jazz. Zach LaVine has averaged 25.6 points in his last 9 appearances and will be looking to continue his terrific shooting form.

The last Bulls-Suns matchup ended in favor of the Suns, with Young Hollywood registering 32 points, six rebounds and eight assists. The Suns will be looking to maintain their dominance in the league despite being without their talisman Chris Paul.

