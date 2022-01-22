What is the Strawberry question TikTok? Viral quiz trend explained 

TikTok users are taking part in a loyalty test called “Strawberry Question” to analyze whether their partners would cheat on them. The trend has now gone viral on the platform, accumulating hilarious responses and disappointing a few couples.
Netizens are asking their partners through text:
“If you were walking past a strawberry field, would you take a strawberry and eat it if you were really hungry?”
Their follow up questions include:
“How many would you eat?”
and
“What if there was a fence?”
If a person answers “no” to the first question, the test ends there, determining that they would not cheat on their partner. If they answer “yes,” the person proceeds to the next two questions.
The answer from the person being tested often keeps the other person on their toes. If they answer “yes” to the last question as well, that would mean that their partner would cheat on them.
'Strawberry Question' trend goes viral on TikTok
It seems like a person’s will to eat strawberries is interpreted as cheating with other people. The question related to the fence symbolizes a person going to great lengths to cheat on their partner no matter the obstacles they face.
Though the TikTok trend seems to be a psychological test, no scientific evidence has supported the answers given by those who attempt it.
Several couples are taking part in the challenge on TikTok regardless. Although the questions seem to determine the core values of a relationship, the trend has to be taken in jest.
@ArylnnLOPEZZ, who took part in the test, said:
“He passed the strawberry question”
A few other netizens who took part in the trend tweeted:
According to Pop Buzz, the complete version of the trend was taken from Kokology: The Game of Self-Discovery, a Japanese book. It analyzes the psychological principles of a person and relationships.
The entire Strawberry Question trend includes another question as well: the person is asked what would they say to defend themselves if a farmer appears and starts yelling at them.