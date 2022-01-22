What is the Strawberry question TikTok? Viral quiz trend explained 

TikTok users are taking part in a loyalty test called “Strawberry Question” to analyze whether their partners would cheat on them. The trend has now gone viral on the platform, accumulating hilarious responses and disappointing a few couples.

Netizens are asking their partners through text:

“If you were walking past a strawberry field, would you take a strawberry and eat it if you were really hungry?”

Their follow up questions include:

“How many would you eat?”

and

“What if there was a fence?”

If a person answers “no” to the first question, the test ends there, determining that they would not cheat on their partner. If they answer “yes,” the person proceeds to the next two questions.

The answer from the person being tested often keeps the other person on their toes. If they answer “yes” to the last question as well, that would mean that their partner would cheat on them.

'Strawberry Question' trend goes viral on TikTok

It seems like a person’s will to eat strawberries is interpreted as cheating with other people. The question related to the fence symbolizes a person going to great lengths to cheat on their partner no matter the obstacles they face.

Though the TikTok trend seems to be a psychological test, no scientific evidence has supported the answers given by those who attempt it.

Several couples are taking part in the challenge on TikTok regardless. Although the questions seem to determine the core values of a relationship, the trend has to be taken in jest.

@ArylnnLOPEZZ, who took part in the test, said:

“He passed the strawberry question”

A few other netizens who took part in the trend tweeted:

Tabbu @tabbukhalifa Whoever out there doing the strawberry question trend, y’all mfers toxic af 🤮 Whoever out there doing the strawberry question trend, y’all mfers toxic af 🤮

Clarissa🪴 @clari_c16 Asked Arturo the strawberry fence question & he said he would ask the farmer for permission 🙃🙃🙃🙃 Asked Arturo the strawberry fence question & he said he would ask the farmer for permission 🙃🙃🙃🙃

ale @avgarcia27 I just asked my gf the strawberry question… gn I just asked my gf the strawberry question… gn 💔

𝖑𝖚𝖓𝖆 @nowthisisluna ‍♀️ She’s asking me strawberries questions gotta blast‍♀️ She’s asking me strawberries questions gotta blast 🏃‍♀️

Nalani👸🏻 @nalaanniii where is the nearest donation center I asked my man the strawberry question and his response to how many is he eating is "however many are in the patch"where is the nearest donation center I asked my man the strawberry question and his response to how many is he eating is "however many are in the patch"😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 where is the nearest donation center

Lessley👑 @Lifeaslessley I just did the strawberry question trend on my bf & now im pissed. Lmao gn🤣🤣 I just did the strawberry question trend on my bf & now im pissed. Lmao gn🤣🤣

Olivia💖 @yooimolivia 🏼 🏼 I asked Zay the “strawberry question” from TikTok and he said said he don’t like strawberries. And that was a good answer my friend I asked Zay the “strawberry question” from TikTok and he said said he don’t like strawberries. And that was a good answer my friend👏🏼👏🏼

juls ଘ(∪・ﻌ・∪)ଓ @boolienne have u guys tried the tiktok strawberry field question trend on ur bf ?? safe to say my bf passed the test LOL have u guys tried the tiktok strawberry field question trend on ur bf ?? safe to say my bf passed the test LOL https://t.co/wG4KtfXytk

According to Pop Buzz, the complete version of the trend was taken from Kokology: The Game of Self-Discovery, a Japanese book. It analyzes the psychological principles of a person and relationships.

The entire Strawberry Question trend includes another question as well: the person is asked what would they say to defend themselves if a farmer appears and starts yelling at them.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee