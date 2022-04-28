KFC offers fried chicken bouquet for Mother's Day: How to avail the limited time gift 

For this year's Mother's Day (May 8), the brand is partnering with popular flower delivery brand Proflowers to launch the Kentucky Fried Buckquet, a fried chicken bouquet featuring both flowers and the company's signature chicken. The name is a clever riff that combines "two icons – in this case, 'bucket' and 'bouquet'."

When it comes to out-of-the-box innovative thinking for promotional items, KFC has always stepped up to the plate. Some of its most successful endeavors include the KFC bucket hot tub, a faux-bear skin rug with Colonel Sanders' head, fried chicken-scented firelogs, and most recently, a humongous chicken sandwich pillow.

Its Mother's Day themed promotions were not one to take the back seat either, featuring rollouts like a KFC-themed romance novella, Chickendale dancers, and chicken-flavored chocolate truffles.

KFC x Proflowers: Mother's Day special Kentucky Fried Buckquet

A press release announcing the fried chicken bucket's release says:

"The Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit from Proflowers will include 12 colorful and vibrant roses, a glass vase, a KFC vase applique, eight skewers (for fried chicken separately purchased and not included in kit) and a card to tell mom just how much you love her (as if the Buckquet didn't do so already!)."

To avail this unique DIY flower arrangement, customers are encouraged to order the KFC Sides Lovers Meal first, via the mobile app or online, between May 1-3. Doing so would provide customers with a promo code that would make them eligible to redeem the Kentucky Fried Buckquet kit from Proflowers for free.

The fast-food chain recommends ordering more of the chicken for actual consumption if all eight pieces provided with the meal are to be used in the flower arrangement. This limited-time deal can only be availed online and will not be available at restaurants.

Dan Shuftan @DanShuftan KFC has teamed with Proflowers to introduce the Kentucky Fried Buckquet, a DIY floral arrangement that includes both flowers and fried chicken, per a press release. The collaboration is timed to Mother’s Day (May 8) KFC has teamed with Proflowers to introduce the Kentucky Fried Buckquet, a DIY floral arrangement that includes both flowers and fried chicken, per a press release. The collaboration is timed to Mother’s Day (May 8) https://t.co/if0hoDgtbA

The Side Lovers Meal is fronted as the ideal meal choice for Mother's Day since it allows the entire family to get their choice of side without any sacrifices, especially from mothers.

The brand guides customers on how to incorporate their signature fried chicken into one's own flower arrangement variations of the 12 roses:

"Once assembled, the Buckquet can feature KFC Extra Crispy chicken tenders or chicken, delicately skewered and tucked into a vase alongside a blooming arrangement of a dozen multi-colored roses that will truly make mom want to stop and smell the fried chicken and roses this Mother's Day."

Describing the special promotional item, Nick Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer at the US branch, said:

"A regular bouquet of flowers is a good gift for mom, but a Sides Lovers Meal and Kentucky Fried Buckquet is a finger lickin' good way to take Mother's Day from a 10 to an 11. With three sides, four buttery biscuits and the unforgettable – truly – fried chicken and flower table decoration, everybody is sure to get something they like to eat, and mom is sure to smile."

Hannah @feeltheByrneee I’m not a mom, but I hear they’re selling KFC flower chicken bouquets for Mother’s Day I’m not a mom, but I hear they’re selling KFC flower chicken bouquets for Mother’s Day

The collaboration may seem completely out of the blue, but the press release provides insight into why this unlikely pair came together to celebrate mothers everywhere.

Apparently, Mother's Day has consistently been one of the busiest sales days for both brands, which isn't surprising for Proflowers, but the fast-food joint also registers annual sales nearing 400,000 buckets on the holiday.

Edited by Suchitra