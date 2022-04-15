LEGO Orchid Set: Where to buy, launch date, price, and everything to know about the addition to the Botanical Garden collection 

On Thursday, the LEGO Group announced two new additions to their Botanical Garden collection — the Orchid Set and Succulents Set.

These additions ride on the success of the Botanical Garden collection's previous Flower Bouquet, Bonsai Tree, and Bird of Paradise installments.

This collection was conceptualized to add to the brand's expanding roster of building products aimed at adults. It is marketed as the perfect thoughtful gift for plant lovers or even as an embellishment for people's humble abodes.

The Orchid and Succulent Sets were made available for pre-order on April 14 on LEGO's website, retailing for $49.99 (£44.99) each. Marketed as the perfect Mother's Day gift, the new sets will be officially launched on May 1.

LEGO Orchid Set recreates a showstopping blooming orchid

LEGO @LEGO_Group Discover the secret meanings behind every build with the LEGO Orchid and Succulents sets! Gift the LEGO Botanical Collection. Discover the secret meanings behind every build with the LEGO Orchid and Succulents sets! Gift the LEGO Botanical Collection. https://t.co/YtdEg0SnUg

With this orchid set, people get all the beauty of a real orchid without the hassle of maintaining it.

An orchid from the set features five petals at its base, six large pink and white flowers, and two newly bloomed ones perched on the wandering air roots. The flowers are housed in a blue fluted vase that seamlessly pulls together their tranquil color scheme.

This 608-piece set allows for varying levels of customization to create flawless arrangements for any kind of space.

The Orchid Set recreates a realistic blooming orchid (Image via brand)

Michael Psiaki, Lead Designer at the LEGO Group, who was the creative mind behind the Orchid Set, said in a statement:

“The design of this set was inspired by a real Orchid we had in the office throughout the design process, so we could see how the flower changed through the seasons. A challenge with this set was creating a cylindrical pot from LEGO elements that would be fun to build but also beautiful to look at.”

The Succulents Set offers 9 different succulents

The Succulents set breaks the mold of the run-of-mill green cacti. It introduces nine different varieties of vibrant succulents in their own containers. This "ultimate low-maintenance display" is entirely inspired by real-life succulent variants.

Since each succulent comes in its own small container, the model can be combined together to create a single large arrangement.

Alternatively, it can be displayed in small groups or showcased individually throughout spaces like homes, offices, or bedrooms.

The arrangement of the Succulents Set is customizable (Image via brand)

Anderson Ward Grubb, Senior Designer at The LEGO Group, who was the design lead on the Succulents Set, said in a press release:

“They say having succulents in a room helps you focus, and we hope this set gives the same feeling. We wanted to create a set that offers a relaxing and mindful building experience to help adults switch off from their busy lives and to most importantly re-focus on something they enjoy.”

This 771-piece flora set is also the perfect project to enjoy with friends and family and is aided by three separate instruction booklets for individual use.

