Travis Scott Cacti Hard Seltzer discontinued as fallout from Astroworld tragedy continues to take its toll

Travis Scott has again come to the news after his hard seltzer line called Cacti was discontinued by the manufacturer Anheuser-Busch, presumably in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy. The rapper’s hard seltzer line was only brought to the market around a year back.

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch, which also manufactures Budweiser and Hoegaarden beers, told AdAge,

“After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

Meanwhile, multiple reports have also claimed that the partnership license between Travis Scott and Anheuser-Busch expired on November 30. The 30-year-old artist’s representative also said that the decision to discontinue the Cacti hard seltzer was mutual between the parties involved.

Travis Scott’s response on the Cacti Hard Seltzer’s discontinuation

While the rapper himself did not respond to the news of his seltzer beverage line being discontinued, Scott’s representative spoke with Pitchfork. He said,

“Travis was clear in his interview that he is not focused on business right now, and his priority is helping his community and fans heal. Cacti asked AB Inbev to inform their wholesalers there will not be (any) product(s) at this time.”

Travis Scott’s other projects that have been tied up in the Astroworld controversy

In November, Nike postponed the launch of Scott’s shoe where his record label, Cactus Jack Records, collaborated with the sneaker giant. On their website, Nike had mentioned in a press release,

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.”

Similarly, Fortnite removed Travis Scott’s emotes from the game after the Astroworld tragedy. The rapper also had announced an upcoming movie project with A24, which he wrote himself. However, the film remains on a production hiatus for now, with uncertainty over the project.

