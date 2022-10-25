Popular actor and comedian Leslie Jordan recently passed away on October 24 following an accident. He was 67 years old at the time of death.

Leslie met with the accident at around 9.30 am after his car crashed into the side of a building on Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood.

The Notorious J.O.V. @whotfisjovana you were the light we needed in a dark time. RIP Leslie Jordan you were the light we needed in a dark time. RIP Leslie Jordan https://t.co/RsvXrUxfGL

Jordan gained recognition for his performances in TV shows like Hearts Afire, Will & Grace, American Horror Story, The Cool Kids, Call Me Kat, and more. He was also the recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award in 2006.

Leslie Jordan reportedly suffered a medical emergency before his accident

Leslie Jordan was driving on the morning of October 24 when he reportedly suffered a medical emergency and his car crashed into the side of a building. He was announced dead on the spot.

The latest update on the case states that a tow truck removed his car from the spot. Based on the pictures and videos on social media, it is clear that the front passenger’s side was damaged and the wheel had completely come off. Jordan’s representative wrote on his Instagram page:

“The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world.”

Leslie Jordan's last post on Instagram was a day before the incident where he shared a video of himself singing a hymn. His health history is currently unavailable to predict anything related to his other medical issues.

Journey of Leslie Jordan in the entertainment industry

Leslie Jordan appeared on several TV shows and on stage (Image via Fox/Getty Images)

Born on April 29, 1955, Leslie Jordan finished his graduation from Brainerd High School and he shifted to Los Angeles in 1982. He became addicted to drugs and alcohol at the time and was arrested on multiple occasions. He then started to journal at the age of 27 and managed to recover from drug and alcohol abuse.

Jordan started his career with the adventure series The Fall Guy followed by a movie, The Help. He then began making guest appearances on TV shows such as Murphy Brown, Will & Grace, Star Trek: Voyager, Caroline in the City, Boston Legal, and more.

Leslie Jordan played the role of a ski patrol director in the 1990 comedy film, Ski Patrol, and made guest appearances on two TV shows – Ugly Betty and Hidden Palms.

He gained recognition for his performance as Beverly Leslie on the NBC sitcom, Will & Grace. That performance also won him an Emmy Award at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

He participated in the 14th season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 and made a guest appearance on another sitcom, Benidorm. He continued to appear on TV shows like Living the Dream, The Cool Kids, and Call Me Kat. He was also praised for his performances on stage and was the writer and lead of the autobiographical play Lost in the Pershing Point Hotel.

Leslie released a gospel music album, Company’s Comin’ in 2021 and was a guest panelist on the sixth season of The Masked Singer.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Leslie Jordan gained popularity in recent years for his flawless performances on stage and television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Thendo Muloiwa @MuloiwaThendo RIP to this legend. Leslie Jordan gave us some pure entertainment.

RIP to this legend. Leslie Jordan gave us some pure entertainment.https://t.co/7iD06oEHh8

Mʏ ғᴀɪᴛʜ ɪs ɢʀᴇᴀᴛᴇʀ ᴛʜᴀɴ ᴍʏ ғᴇᴀʀ ~ Mᴇɢʜᴀɴ Mᴀʀᴋʟᴇ @MagaliDMathias

i love him

rip beautiful soul remember when leslie jordan told meghan markle that gays got her backi love himrip beautiful soul remember when leslie jordan told meghan markle that gays got her back 😂 i love himrip beautiful soul https://t.co/js9J3wVoaM

Drebae @Drebae_ 🕊 Leslie Jordan passed away today. He had us rolling all through the 2020 pandemic. RIP Leslie Jordan passed away today. He had us rolling all through the 2020 pandemic. RIP ❤️🕊 https://t.co/LiDFIS7CFr

Muva Malkin 🕸️🕷️🖤 @Dartagan_Llore He’s a ICON

He’s a LEGEND

He IS the MOMENT!



RIP Leslie Jordan 🫶🏽



He’s a ICON He’s a LEGEND He IS the MOMENT! RIP Leslie Jordan 🫶🏽https://t.co/dOItdMWSNk

Seddera Side @sedderaside RIP Leslie Jordan RIP Leslie Jordan ❤️

S☀️ @sjbxo_ RIP icon Leslie Jordan thank you for facilitating one of my favourite arguments in celeb big brother history x twitter.com/i/web/status/1… RIP icon Leslie Jordan thank you for facilitating one of my favourite arguments in celeb big brother history x twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LCwfI2y9vu

jack rem x @jackremmington

Such an iconic actor and naturally hilarious man. From his role as Beverly in Will & Grace, to his multiple AHS roles, and his perfect presence on social media that cheered a lot of us up through lockdown, he’ll be so so missed RIP Leslie JordanSuch an iconic actor and naturally hilarious man. From his role as Beverly in Will & Grace, to his multiple AHS roles, and his perfect presence on social media that cheered a lot of us up through lockdown, he’ll be so so missed RIP Leslie Jordan 💔Such an iconic actor and naturally hilarious man. From his role as Beverly in Will & Grace, to his multiple AHS roles, and his perfect presence on social media that cheered a lot of us up through lockdown, he’ll be so so missed ✨ https://t.co/iQMxJycD9E

His mother, Peggy Ann, passed away earlier this year and his father, Allen Bernard Jordan, was a major in the United States Army Reserve. He died in the crash of a civilian Beechcraft Debonair airplane in March 1967.

Apart from this, not much else is known about Jordan's personal life as he never spoke about it in public.

