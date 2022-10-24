What time will American Horror Story: NYC (Season 11) episodes 3 & 4 air on FX and Hulu? Details explored

The latest season of American Horror Story, titled American Horror Story: NYC is all set to return this week with two new episodes fictionally chronicling some of the darkest times of New York City, spanning from homophobic killers to the AIDS crisis.

The first two episodes have aptly set up the theme and the upcoming two will likely continue this thematic setting. Episodes 3 and 4, titled Smoke Signals and Black Out, respectively, will air on October 23, 2022, at 10 pm EST.

American Horror Story: NYC episodes 3 and 4 - What lies waiting in the dark?

The official synopsis for the third episode, titled Smoke Signals, reads:

"Without the NYPD’s help, Gino is forced to get resourceful; a traumatizing event brings dangerous suspects closer than ever."

The official synopsis for Black out, the fourth episode of the series, reads:

"As darkness consumes the city, evil takes root in the unlikeliest of places."

The fourth episode's synopsis bears an uncanny resemblance to the 1977 "Summer of Sam" blackout. Though the timeline may differ, with the show following events from 1981, it could be a fictionalized story about the same incident.

New York suffered several island-wide blackouts during the late 1970s, but none were as famous as the one in the summer of 1977, which coincided with serial killer David Berkowitz (Son of Sam) being on the loose.

This period was also accompanied by looting and arson, making New York one of the most dangerous places to live in.

This new season of American Horror Story is likely to focus on these aspects and draw from them. As the show chooses to reveal very little before the episode airs to avoid spoilers, there is not much else available about the upcoming episodes.

American Horror Story: NYC - A sense of foreboding surrounded the first two episodes

The first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC had clear parallels to the crises New York City faced in the 1970s and 1980s. This included epidemics, serial killers, racism, and homophobia. While the accounts discussed in the series are fictional and dramatized, it is evident that they are inspired by events from the city's history.

The first two episodes also had a repetitive theme of incoming danger. Many characters and plotlines indicated the arrival of something big. While there is still time left in the series, these episodes may introduce viewers to the various threats that loom over the city.

The upcoming two episodes will air on October 23, 2022, on the FX channel. It will also be available on Hulu and Disney+ in some regions.

