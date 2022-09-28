American Horror Story season 11 release date and fan-made poster leave Twitter fans thrilled

Few shows have captivated viewers as strongly as American Horror Story, one of FX's most popular shows that has been on the air since 2011. Fans of the horror anthology show have been eagerly waiting for the eleventh season of the series since it was announced months back. Consequently, it was a matter of little surprise when the internet exploded with the announcement of the eleventh season's release date.

Curiously enough, a fan-made poster that has been making the rounds on social media platforms like Twitter has got fans all worked up. The series has not always managed to impress fans, but some seasons of American Horror Story have been exceptional. As described in a post on Twitter, the eleventh season of the popular anthology show will be based around New York City in the 1970s. The description reads:

"American Horror Story: New York City’ takes place in the late 1970’s in NYC, and centers around a group of LGBTQ individuals targeted by a serial killer. It also covers many other themes, including the aids crisis, NYC blackout, and famous NYC serial killers."

AHS  @AHS_Source ‘American Horror Story: New York City’ takes place in the late 1970’s in NYC, and centers around a group of LGBTQ individuals targeted by a serial killer. It also covers many other themes, including the aids crisis, NYC blackout, and famous NYC serial killers. #AHSNYC ‘American Horror Story: New York City’ takes place in the late 1970’s in NYC, and centers around a group of LGBTQ individuals targeted by a serial killer. It also covers many other themes, including the aids crisis, NYC blackout, and famous NYC serial killers. #AHSNYC https://t.co/fOWe3u0Qy9

The eleventh season of the anthology show will premiere on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, on FX. Read on to see how fans are reacting to the latest announcement about the upcoming eleventh season of American Horror Story.

American Horror Story season 11: New York City's period piece may have plenty of takers

The eleventh season of the show does sound a lot like the previous seasons, especially as American Horror Story seems to have run out of material to cover after releasing a few fascinating stories since its inception. However, the same source claims that the new season would be different and quite possibly the best season of the show to air.

Check out how fans have responded to the annoucement:

AHS  @AHS_Source There is more to the Season then this, and on paper it may sound a lot like past seasons, but there’s a lot that will make this season look and feel different. Just wait and see. There is more to the Season then this, and on paper it may sound a lot like past seasons, but there’s a lot that will make this season look and feel different. Just wait and see.

AHS  @AHS_Source But also yes this will be by far the gayest season the show has ever produced. But also yes this will be by far the gayest season the show has ever produced.

While many seemed impressed with the new plot, some Twitter users were not as blown away with the announcement of the upcoming season. Many also expressed their concern over the cast of the new season. The upcoming season's cast will be led by Charlie Carver, a familiar face from Desperate Housewives. The other cast members, according to reports, are Patti Lupone, Zachary Quinto, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, Billie Lourd, Russel Tovey, Leslie Grossman, and Denis O’Hare.

I Am Her @Queenkellz_09 #AHS11 #AHSNYC @AHSFX twitter.com/ahs_source/sta… AHS  @AHS_Source



Patti Lupone

Charlie Carver

Zachary Quinto

Isaac Powell

Sandra Bernhard

Billie Lourd

Russel Tovey

Leslie Grossman

Denis O’Hare The confirmed cast thus far for ‘AHS: New York City’. #AHSNYC Patti LuponeCharlie CarverZachary QuintoIsaac PowellSandra BernhardBillie LourdRussel ToveyLeslie GrossmanDenis O’Hare The confirmed cast thus far for ‘AHS: New York City’. #AHSNYC Patti Lupone Charlie Carver Zachary Quinto Isaac Powell Sandra BernhardBillie Lourd Russel Tovey Leslie Grossman Denis O’Hare https://t.co/WELHgbUBSv Ummmm hell naw!! Where is Sarah Paulson,Evan peters, Angela Bassett, and Emma Roberts?? Where is the cast that gonna have me begging to watch more episodes?! If they’re not in it, y’all can keep it. I’ll just rewatch old episodes Ummmm hell naw!! Where is Sarah Paulson,Evan peters, Angela Bassett, and Emma Roberts?? Where is the cast that gonna have me begging to watch more episodes?! If they’re not in it, y’all can keep it. I’ll just rewatch old episodes 😑😑 #AHS11 #AHSNYC @AHSFX twitter.com/ahs_source/sta…

Will Smith Slapped Me @AshleyShyMiller All I know is that #AHSNYC better take us back to the essence of the series because last season was terrible. All I know is that #AHSNYC better take us back to the essence of the series because last season was terrible.

Frankie! @frankie_nieman #AHSNYC @ryanmurphyprod Like literally all we know is that it’s called AHS:NYC and people are infuriated. sit back, relax, and give the season a chance! They are not going to want to keep making it through season 13 at this rate #AHS11 Like literally all we know is that it’s called AHS:NYC and people are infuriated. sit back, relax, and give the season a chance! They are not going to want to keep making it through season 13 at this rate #AHS11 #AHSNYC @ryanmurphyprod

While there was an uproar about the absence of Evan Peters from the series, it is understandable as the actor recently portrayed the infamous Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix's latest serial killer series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Fans were also not thrilled about the lack of information by the creators about the new season.

Frankie! @frankie_nieman #AHSNYC #americanhorrorstory It’s amazing how people will complain for weeks about how little info they have for ahs, tear down the marketing, and go after the production team. but the second anything is released they will go out of their way to make it all seem HORRIBLE #AHS11 It’s amazing how people will complain for weeks about how little info they have for ahs, tear down the marketing, and go after the production team. but the second anything is released they will go out of their way to make it all seem HORRIBLE #AHS11 #AHSNYC #americanhorrorstory

One thing, however, is for sure--the sense of thrill still remains the same among fans. This is a great achievement for a long-running show that has gone through so many changes and experiments over the past few years. Ensuring that the quality of anthology shows remains great across seasons is one of the more difficult things to do, and though American Horror Story could not do it perfectly until now, it has still managed to have a good grasp on the fanbase.

The eleventh season of American Horror Story will premiere on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far