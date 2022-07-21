When do new American Horror Stories Season 2 episodes air? Episode guide and release schedule explored

The first episode of American Horror Stories Season 2 premieres on Hulu on July 21, 2022. Each episode of the anthology series focuses on a different storyline.

The second season consists of eight episodes that will air throughout July and August, with the finale premiering on September 8, 2022.

A spinoff of American Horror Story, the first season of American Horror Stories premiered on July 15, 2021, to mixed reviews from BOTH critics and viewers.

American Horror Stories Season 2 follows a weekly release format

The first episode of the second season of American Horror Stories airs on Hulu on July 21, 2022. It tells the story of a creepy dollmaker, played by the immensely talented Denis O'Hare, who abducts women and turns them into dolls so that his child can play with them.

The episode was directed by Loni Peristere, and the script was penned by Manny Coto.

Not many details are known about the other episodes as the makers seem to want to surprise viewers every week.

The series follows a weekly release format, with one episode dropping every Thursday. With that said, here's a look at the episode titles and their respective release dates:

Episode 1: Dollhouse - July 21, 2022

Episode 2: Necro - July 28, 2022

Episode 3: Aura - August 4, 2022

Episode 4: Drive - August 11, 2022

Episode 5: Bloody Mary - August 18, 2022

Episode 6: Facelift - August 25, 2022

Episode 7: Milkmaids - September 1, 2022

Episode 8: Lake - September 8, 2022

The trailer for the second season, which was released on July 13, 2022, offers a peek into the show's creepy world full of bizarre events and characters.

It opens with a woman asking, ''Where am I?,'' to which Denis O'Hare's character replies with a creepy smile, ''This is my private dollhouse.'' The woman seems trapped in his home.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the numerous scary moments set to unfold this season.

All episodes will be released on Hulu at 3:00 AM ET.

A quick look at the series cast

American Horror Stories features a long list of talented actors. This includes Denis O'Hare, Cody Fern, Gabourey Sidibe, Nico Greetham, Rebecca Dayan and Max Greenfield, who have all previously been a part of the franchise. Several new faces will also be joining the cast this season, including Bella Thorne, Dominique Jackson and Judith Light, among many others.

The first season of the anthology horror show received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, who praised its entertainment value but criticized its tonal inconsistency.

The official synopsis of the series on Hulu reads:

''American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series American Horror Story. The weekly anthology series will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself.

"The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television.''

The first episode of American Horror Stories Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.

