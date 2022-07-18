When will American Horror Stories season 2 air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more details about the horror anthology series

The second season of the American FX anthology horror series, American Horror Stories, will air on Hulu on July 21, 2022. The show features a different storyline in each episode that incorporates various elements of the classic horror genre, including witches, haunted houses, and the apocalypse, among many more.

The show stars Sierra McCormick, Paris Jackson, and Merrin Dungey, among many others, in pivotal roles.

American Horror Stories season 2 release date on Hulu: When will it be out?

American Horror Stories season 2 will air on Hulu on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The eight-episode series follows the same format as the first installment as viewers get to see a different storyline in each episode. FX Networks dropped the official trailer for the second season, which showcases several hilariously creepy moments that fans of horror-comedy would certainly love. The one-minute long trailer offers a peek into the series' unique visual style and depicts several frightening dolls indulging in bizarre and violent acts.

Plot details and other relevant information

The first season of the show received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, with many praising the show's genuinely funny and creepy moments but criticizing its lack of tonal consistency. It is a spin-off of FX's acclaimed American Horror Story. The official synopsis of the series on Hulu reads:

''American Horror Stories” is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series “American Horror Story.” The weekly anthology series will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television.''

Viewers can expect another compelling season full of goofy moments, this time with dolls at the center of it all. Fans of the original franchise and classic horror-comedies Scream and Dead Alive should definitely check this show out.

A quick look at American Horror Stories season 2 cast

American Horror Stories season 2 features Nico Greetham, who was also a part of the first season. Apart from Greetham, this season also stars Rebecca Dayan and Austin Woods. Greetham is best known for his role in the show, Power Rangers Ninja Steel and Ryan Murphy's The Prom. Rebecca Dayan, on the other hand, is best known for her performances in Maggie Betts' Novitiate and Netflix's Halston.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, this season also stars several others in significant supporting roles, including:

Bella Thorne

Britt Lower

Judith Light

Dominique Jackson

Quvenzhané Wallis

Kyanna Simone

Kyla Drew

The show is helmed by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck. Murphy is best known for his work on Glee, Popular, and Scream Queens, among many more. Falchuck served as a writer for several popular series, like Pose, 9-1-1, among many more.

You can watch American Horror Stories season 2 on Hulu on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

