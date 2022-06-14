What time will The Old Man air on FX? Release date, trailer, and more about the Jeff Bridges show

Jeff Bridges will appear as an action hero in FX's latest thriller, The Old Man, premiering on June 16, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET. Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine adapted the series from Thomas Perry's novel of the same name.

It will revolve around Dan Chase, an ex-CIA operative, absconding from several American government agencies and being forced to confront his past.

The series will be headlined by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges in the role of Dan Chase. Other cast members include Golden Globe winner John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, and E.J. Bonilla.

The trailer for the show revealed heavy action-packed sequences, with Bridges in a very John Wick-like role.

Jeff Bridges starrer The Old Man: Release date, time, and where to watch

The American thriller series will have a two-episode premiere on June 16, 2022, on FX at 10 pm ET. The series will also be available to stream on Hulu in a day. The show's first season will have seven episodes that will run through July 21, 2022.

The series will follow a weekly release pattern with new episodes released every Thursday on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The Jeff Bridges-starrer was announced in 2019 and was initially scheduled to release in 2020. However, halfway through filming in March, production had to be shut down due to the pandemic. More delays resulted from Bridges being diagnosed with leukemia in the fall of 2020.

A year after his treatment, when his cancer was in remission, the show resumed production in February and wrapped up later that year. The power-packed trailer for the show was released in May 2022 and offered a glimpse into the fast-paced series full of intense action.

The Old Man: The fugitive drama shows Bridges out for blood

The official synopsis provided for the series explains how the show follows the trials and tribulations of Dan Chase, an absconding ex-CIA operative living off-the-grid until he is found. Chase has no choice but to run with an assassin, a deadly contractor, many international adversaries, and the FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) on his tail.

In cat and mouse chases across the country, Chase faces problems about the past, future, and the finiteness of time. Meanwhile, an innocent woman, Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman), becomes an unsuspecting accomplice in Chase's chase when she offers him shelter.

The trailer for the series shows Bridges in action with guns, hand-to-hand combat, and warring words. Various car chases and on-foot chases make the fast-moving thriller an adrenaline jerker. The show will also touch on themes of moral ambiguity and blurring boundaries between heroes and villains, past and present.

Jon Watts, the Spiderman trilogy director, directed the two premiere episodes of The Old Man

The Old Man is not only Jeff Bridges' first acting role since Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) but also his first time starring in a TV series. The show was first developed for television by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine, known for the Starz series Black Sails. They will executive produce the show with Jeff Bridges, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, David Schiff, and Jon Watts.

Jon Watts, the Spider-man trilogy director, has also directed the first two episodes of the series. The Littlefield Company and 20th Television are the production companies associated with the series.

The Old Man premiere on FX on June 16, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET.

