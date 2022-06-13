What time will 'Mayans M.C.' Season 4 Episode 10 (finale) air on FX? Tig Trager's return and more details explored

Elgin James and Kurt Sutter's biker drama Mayans M.C. has had a brutal and intense fourth season. With nine episodes in, the season has led up to a big finale and the exciting return of a Redwood Original.

The Sons of Anarchy spin-off has been as action-packed as the parent series and might be even mpre explosive in its tenth and final episode.

The titular biker gang has been at war with the Sons ever since the beginning of the season, and as the violence and bloodshed escalates, viewers cannot wait for what the conclusion holds. The final episode of season 4 is set to air on FX on June 14, 2022, so the wait is coming to an end.

When and where to watch the Mayans M.C. Season 4's finale?

Like the previous one, the fourth season of the show will also have a 10-episode run. Whether this will be the last ever season remains to be decided as the show has not yet been renewed for a fifth season.

Moreover, the explosive finale with the final face-off between Mayans M.C. and Sons of Anarchy could be climactic for the show.

The season 4 finale, titled 'When the Breakdown Hit at Midnight,' will air on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10 PM EST on FX. Viewers can also stream the episode on Hulu the next day.

Past seasons and latest episodes are available for viewers in the US and in the UK, via Disney+ as well. Fans should catch up before the finale so that they can thoroughly enjoy the big showdown.

Return of Tig Trager in Mayans M.C. Season 4, Episode 10

Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. came to blows when Jesse brought Sons Mortez's bloody body and opened the door for more and more violence between the two crews. The Sons killed Coco while attacking Oakland and in response, the Mayans massacred the entire San Bernadino charter.

While Alvarez has been urging for an end to all the bloodshed, the rest of the Santo Padre charter doesn't seem to be on board, especially with EZ going rogue. Episode 9 saw EZ, Bishop, Gilly, and Hank rooting for the death of the Sons. However, Alvarez put an end to that conversation.

The synopsis for the final episode, according to TV Promos, reads:

"EZ ties up loose ends as the future of the club hangs in the balance. Alvarez seeks peace with a Redwood Original."

The promo for the tenth episode shows Tig in conversation with Alvarez. Tig was a character in the original Sons of Anarchy series and, much to fans' excitement, will make a comeback in the finale.

Kim Coates, who plays Tig Trager, took to Twitter in May 2022 to break the news. He teased his return, saying,

"I'm Back. Like Really Back. The war is on ..keep watching peeps... s*** is about to explode ...SOA vs MMC."

Exploring the promo for Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 10

With the Mayans headed for blood, Alvarez opposes the war and calls on an ally to put an end to the bloodshed. The promo for the final episode of the season shows Tig telling Alvarez, "What we do, it can be ugly, but it's what we do."

Tig was promoted to Vice President of SAMCRO by Jax before he died in the original Sons of Anarchy series.

Episode 9 of the fourth season revealed Creeper's new girlfriend Kody to be an undercover police officer, who can be seen in the upcoming episode's promo informing Creeper that one of the Mayans is a rat. EZ is shown riding his bike with Sofia as a car pulls up with a man pointing a gun at them.

Stay tuned to find out whether the season ends in bloodshed or if Alvarez and Tig manage to stop the war. The finale of Mayan M.C. season 4 will air on June 14, 2022 at 10 PM EST on FX.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far