Who was Roel Navarro? Mayans M.C Season 4 premiere pays tribute to late actor known for playing Pavia

Mayans M.C. Season 4 premiered recently on AMC on April 19, 2022 and paid tribute to the late actor Roel Navarro, who worked on the series until his death on January 5, 2019.

The first episode, titled Cleansing of the Temple, ended with a brief title card that read, “in memory of our brother, Roel Navarro.” Navarro appeared in eight episodes of the show’s third season, which ended in mid-2021.

The title card which paid tribute to the late actor (Image via Mayans M.C.)

Following Roel's death, his friends and co-workers paid tribute to him on his social media pages.

Everything known about Roel Navarro

Roel Navarro with his stunt double Gabriel Rios (Image via roelnavarro_official/Instagram)

Navarro gained recognition for his appearances in soap operas like The Young and the Restless and General Hospital. He also appeared in cult-classic telenovelas like Jane the Virgin and TV series like The Dead Girls Detective Agency and Bosch.

He became popular for his performance as Pavia, the vice president of the Mayans Tuscon Charter in the second and third seasons of Mayans M.C..

Navarro is survived by his wife Rosalinda Dwell, three siblings, and family. It is believed that he died at the Corpus Christi Regional Doctors Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was 41-years-old at the time of death. His last social media post came in May 2021 where he wrote,

“Thank you to all my friends for patience while I was MIA. Besides, social media needs to relax a bit anyway. Love you all…”

Mayans M.C. Season 4 premiere and Roel Navarro's character

The premiere of Mayans M.C. season 4 was divided into two parts. The first episode had a heated battle between the Santo Padre Mayans and their sworn enemies. The second one explored the latest events and formed the life of characters like Nails, who is now pregnant with Angel’s baby, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who is going through an exercise craze, and others.

Navarro’s character first appeared on the episode, titled Xbalanque in season 2 where the Santo Padre charter summoned them to discuss the new Arizona State Prison heroin pipeline. He then appeared in another episode of season 2 and as a recurring character in season 3 in 2021.

The new episodes of Mayans M.C. will air on FX every Tuesday at 10.00 PM.

