When is Mayans M.C. Season 4 premiering? Release date revealed by FX

There is some exciting news for Mayans M.C. fans. The mother network, FX, has just announced that the biker-based show's fourth season will be out in April. Set in the Sons of Anarchy universe, this show's first three seasons enjoyed good critical and commercial response.

Without a doubt, the network had already renewed the fourth season while the third one was ongoing. The series follows the chronicles of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) and his rise in the world of crime, joined by his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas).

Season 4 release date and where to watch

FX has recently announced the fourth season's premiere date. It will air its first episode on April 19 on the FX channel. It will continue to air each Tuesday night in its old-time slot (10 pm ET).

The series will also be up for streaming on the Hulu application and website. Fans can also catch on with the older episodes (before the new season comes out) on Hulu.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 cast

After a gritty third season, the show focuses on the same main characters played by JD Pardo and Clayton Cardenas. Alongside them, the legendary actor Edward James Olmos will reprise his role as their father, Felipe.

Other returning characters include Michael Irby as Bishop. Danny Pino as Miguel Galindo, Carla Baratta as Adelita, Raoul Max Trujillo as Taza, Richard Cabral as Coco, and Emilio Rivera as Marcus. Other cast members include Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas.

The original show, Sons of Anarchy, also had a stellar cast, including the likes of Kate Sagal and Ron Perlman. Mayans M.C. has had three seasons so far, with ten episodes each. The fourth season will presumably carry on with this tradition.

Kurt Sutter and Elgin James co-created this series and also serve as EPs. The show description released by FX reads:

"Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Cardenas), and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Olmos) after a heart-wrenching betrayal."

Fans can stay tuned to this section for more updates.

