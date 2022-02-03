Why did Tommy Flanagan quit Mayans M.C. ? Cause explored as the FX show gears up for Season 4

After appearing on every season of Sons of Anarchy and garnering ample attention with his guest appearances on Mayans M.C. Season 2, Tommy Flanagan has decided to withdraw from the franchise entirely. Despite his character, Filip "Chibs" Telford's fan following, the actor has announced he will move on with a new project.

The announcement came right before the fourth season of Mayans M.C. was made official. However, the show will continue, with the new season releasing somewhere around mid to late 2022. But why did Tommy Flanagan quit his long-time role? Read on to find out more.

Tommy Flanagan's desire for "proper show"

On inquiring about the fourth season, Tommy Flanagan has made it clear that he will not appear in Mayans M.C. again. "Nah," Flanagan reportedly told Deadline upon being asked about his appearance in the upcoming season. Flanagan has claimed that he is doing a "proper show" now, referring to Power Book IV: Force.

The Starz production, Power Book IV: Force, is one of the spinoffs of the original Power series that aired for six years starting from 2014. Flanagan has been offered a rather big role in the upcoming spinoff, and he is preparing hard for the same.

Tommy Flanagan is excited about his role in Power Book IV: Force. He plays the character of Walter Flynn, a boss in Chicago's underbelly. His character has been a boss for over 30 years and had to go through very rough things to reach there and hold his position. Flanagan is excited for the fans to see his performance.

There is no love lost between Flanagan and his old character, Chibs. He says he still imagines Chibs as a 'sweetheart' riding through the mountains in his leather jacket. Flanagan simply wants to move on with his career at this point and be a part of something entirely new.

About Mayans M.C. Season 4

Mayans M.C. Season 4 is set to be released sometime in 2022. While announcing the season, Elgin James commented that the show might only have one more season. He further said:

"In season four we look forward to diving deeper into each character's truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers."

Mayans M.C. has so far had a fascinating run with three seasons focusing on Reyes' (played by JD Pardo) descent into the dark world of crime. The fourth season will hopefully delve even deeper into the individual characters.

Fans will not catch a glimpse of Tommy Flanagan on the show come Season 4. However, there is always Force on Starz if you want to catch on with Chicago's boss. Stay tuned for more updates.

