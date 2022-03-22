When will Atlanta Season 3 air on FX? Release date and more about the series

Atlanta is a comedy-drama that first aired back in 2016. Starring Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, and more, it already has a couple of successful seasons that are spread across 21 episodes.

It has been confirmed that the third season is on its way and will stream from March 24, 2022, on FX. The plot revolves around the life of a man called Earn and his challenges in life. He is the manager of his cousin Alfred, a budding rapper, and together they set out to leave a mark on the music industry. The show has bagged a number of awards and nominations over the years and currently has a 8.6/10 rating on IMDb.

Here, we will talk about things we know about the upcoming season.

Atlanta Season 3 to air on FX from March 24

The drama shifts to Europe

Atlanta Season 3 comes after a gap of 4 years and will take off exactly where the second season ended back in 2018. However, unlike the previous 2 seasons which had their roots in Georgia, season 3 will have a different setting and the scenes will be from European cities like Amsterdam and Paris.

Who's coming back?

More drama unfolds in season 3 as some of the older cast members return to carry the show's journey forward. Some of the characters that one would be seeing again are Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), Van (Zazie Beetz), and more.

Creator's Take

Creator and lead actor Donald Glover wanted to make the show a 'black fairytale' and this is what he had to say about it:

“I remember sitting in the writers’ room and being like, ‘What do we write about?’ We just wanted to do short stories. Something I would want to watch.”

Recalling the shooting days

Atlanta season 3 is going to something that fans should look forward to. The production unit did an amazing job of getting things together. They shot sequences in the Red Light District of Amsterdam during the pandemic. As there were no such tourists at the time, they had to repopulate the scenes with their crew members and get down with the shots.

Wrapping it up

Season 3 will be the penultimate season of Atlanta and is expected to be the perfect platform for the finale to launch. The first couple of episodes of the third season will air on March 24, and the following ones will be ready for streaming a day later.

