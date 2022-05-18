What time will Atlanta Season 3, Episode 10 (finale) air on FX? Sneak peek and more details explored

Atlanta is all set to air its final episode for the season on May 19, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET. Premiered back in 2016, the show is wrapping up its third season this week, having undergone a plethora of changes and twists along the way.

The show has already been renewed for a fourth season, and given the critical and commercial acclaim it has garnered in the last three seasons, the plaudits will continue to arrive.

The upcoming episode teases another round of thought-provoking comedy, perhaps this time finally focusing on Van (Zazie Beetz), Earn's (played by Donald Glover) on-and-off girlfriend over many seasons of the show.

The show has already impressed multiple times with its portrait of the city and race, most recently in the previous episode. With that being said, the next episode will likely follow suit.

Read on for more details about the season finale of Atlanta.

Atlanta Season 3, Episode 10 promo: A story of the city

Starting out as the story of two rappers, Earn and Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), who try to make it in the music industry, the show went on to explore an honest portrait of the city. The promo shows many shots of the city in a stylistic montage intertwined with the story of the episode.

This season was very different from the conventional TV shows. With as many as four anthology tales, this season took things in a very different direction. The previous episode dealt with a white-appearing black teenager of mixed race who struggles with his identity both as a black person and someone who can blend in as caucasian.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by FX, reads:

"Yo Tarrare was a real person. Wild. They gotta stop biting these better shows tho. Written by Stefani Robinson; directed by Donald Glover."

Just like every episode, the stylized synopsis does not indicate much, but one can expect a lot to happen in the finale. The show will be back with a new season, continuing the story from wherever this episode ends. The upcoming season will also be the final one.

Donald Grover announced his plans to end Atalanta in the next season on a press tour. Speaking about the upcoming fourth season, he said:

"I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly."

When will the upcoming episode of Atlanta air?

The upcoming episode of Atlanta will air on May 19, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on the FX channel. Fans can also find the episode online on Hulu.

