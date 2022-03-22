Atlanta season 3 cast list: Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz, and others star in FX series

There is great news for fans of Atlanta, as the show is coming back with its third season after a break of almost four years. The new season will stream from March 24, 2022, and will feature popular cast members like Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz, and more.

The previous seasons had an applaudable exhibition of drama, comedy, and horror, and the upcoming season is all set to take these elements to the next level. Here, we will quickly run you through some of the most important characters the season will feature.

Atlanta season 3 features Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz, and more

1) Donald Glover

Donald McKinley Glover Jr AKA Gambino is a popular American actor, musician, and producer. Apart from playing the lead role in Atlanta, he is also co-producing the show along with Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, and more.

In the show, he is seen playing the role of Earnest "Earn" Marks, a dropout from Princeton University who is helping his cousin establish himself as a successful rapper in the music industry. The show portrays him as quite the intelligent character who somehow manages to make thoughtless decisions on a regular basis.

2) Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz is a popular German-American actress who was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Atlanta. She has previously featured in popular Hollywood movies like Deadpool 2 (2018) and Joker (2019).

In Atlanta, Zazie plays the role of Vanessa "Van" Keefer, who is Earn's on and off girlfriend. They have a girl child together whom they call Lottie. In the show, Zazie Beetz is presented as a former grade school science teacher and who plays a pretty important role in the first and second season.

3) Brian Tyree

Brian Henry is another popular American actor who plays the role of Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles in Atlanta. Just like Zazie Beetz, he was also nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

His character in the show is showcased as a struggling musician who is leaving no stones unturned to leave a mark on the industry. He has been shown to be someone belonging to a low-income community who also exhibits symptoms of depression.

Season 3 will air from March 24, 2022 and the cast members mentioned above will be joined by LaKeith Stanfield in the role of Darius Epps.

