What time will Better Things series finale air on FX? Release date, plot and more details explored

Renowned FX series Better Things is finally coming to an end after five legendary seasons. Over the years, the series has managed to gain widespread popularity and also acquire a loyal fanbase. Sadly, all good things must come to an end.

Starring Pamela Adlon in the lead role, who is also the show's creator, executive producer, and director, the series is centered around Sam, who is striving to make a living as an actress, raising three daughters as a single mother, and also taking care of her own aging mother.

With the series coming to an end soon, here is everything to know about the finale of the show.

What is Better Things all about? What can be expected for the series finale?

The final season sees Max, Frankie and Duke pursuing their chosen careers while Sam struggles with her own coming-of-age story. She tries to find a place for herself in the world. The family finds out more about their past and the future that awaits them.

Before the series comes to an end, we see Sam and her family take a trip to England where they make some life-changing discoveries. Thus, the final episode is aptly titled 'We Are Not Alone'.

Episode 9 began with the voyage to England, starting off at Liverpool, where much of the extended family is introduced to viewers. As the trip starts, secrets are exposed and revelations are made, a plotline that will see its culmination in the finale. Peppered with laughs and tears, the finale promises to be a worthy conclusion to an absolutely remarkable show.

Alongside Adlon, who plays the role of Sam, the character loosely based on herself, Better Things also stars Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie in supporting roles.

Where to watch the finale of the renowned FX drama?

Episode 10 of Better Things Season 5 will reportedly drop on FX channel on April 25, 2022.

To watch the series, viewers will have to tune in to the FX channel. However, for those who do not subscribe to cable TV, the show can also be watched on FuboTV, which offers a free trial, Hulu +, Live TV, and Sling.

Even though the show will air its finale episode soon, this will not be the last we will see of Pamela. The beloved actress will be creating a podcast entitled Better Things With Pamela Adlon. This intends to give listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the show and fans could not be more excited about it. Catch the finale on FX this April 25, 2022.

