Better Things Season 5 guest cast list: Danny Trejo, Lena Waithe, and others to star in FX series

FX has released the trailer for Better Things, fifth and final season, and it is nothing short of exciting. The series, starring Pamela Adlon as a single mother juggling her acting career and her parenting responsibilities of taking care of her three daughters, will air its final season on February 28, 2022.

The official synopsis of season 5 reads:

In its fifth and final chapter, Better Things focuses on ‘the road ahead’ for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine, Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for that one elusive thing: herself. As she navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own)—Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humor. As each of the Fox women come of age into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction.

Guest cast list of Better Things season 5

Along with Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, and Olivia Edward, will return for the series in the lead roles, along with a host of guest stars. Here is a list of guest stars appearing in Better Things Season 5.

Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo, the famous American action film actor, will reportedly make a guest appearance. Trejo started his career in cinemas in 1985 with the American film Runaway Train. He then went on to star in numerous films like Desperado (1995), From Dusk till Dawn (1996), Con Air (1997), and Grindhouse (2007). Trejo collaborated with Robert Rodriguez for his role of Isador "Machete" Cortez, which was originally developed for the Spy Kids action film franchise but later expanded into its own franchise of the same name.

Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe is an American actress, producer, and screenwriter who is known for creating the Showtime drama series The Chi (2018–present) and the BET comedy series Boomerang (2019–20). She gained fame for her role in the Netflix comedy-drama series Master of None (2015–present) and also went on to become the first black woman to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Waithe has also appeared in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One and HBO's Westworld.

Clive Russel

Scottish actor Clive Russell has also been confirmed to appear as a guest star in the series finale. Russell is best known for playing Chief Inspector Frederick Abberline in Ripper Street, and Brynden Tully in the HBO series Game of Thrones. Apart from these, he has also appeared in the Scottish sitcoms Still Game and Rab C Nesbitt, and in teen drama Hollyoaks.

Other guest stars for the upcoming and final season include Ron Cephas Jones, Marty Krofft, Casey Wilson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Angela Kinsey, Kevin Michael Richardson, Nelson Lee, Lennon Parham and Usman Ally.

