‘American Sicario’: Where is Danny Trejo?

Danny Trejo-starrer American Sicario released in theaters on December 10. The crime action-thriller, directed by RJ Collins and written by Rich Ronat, features a tale of power, money, greed, and betrayal within Mexican cartel businesses.

Based on a true story, American Sicario is the tale of the first American gangster who tried to become the top dog in the Mexican underworld. It stars Philippe A. Haddad, Danny Trejo, Maurice Compte, Cali Morales, Maya Stojan and Jaylen Moore.

'American Sicario' summary: The rise and fall of Erik Vasquez

"Sicario" is the Spanish term for a "hitman" or a "hired killer," especially in the context of Latin American drug cartels. Erik Vasquez was the first American sicario who aimed to dominate the Mexican underworld scene. However, the Mexicans would've never let an American reach the top.

The plot of American Sicario follows Erik's relentless pursuit of the throne at the top. In the process, he makes enemies out of other cartels as well as his own allies. Through a series of double-crosses and scheming, Erik led his cohorts down the path of a brutal war, only for him to be ultimately arrested by the DEA.

The official synopsis of American Sicario reads:

"The story of the rise and fall of the first American-born drug lord in Mexico, this tale of power, money, greed, and betrayal amongst rival members of the drug cartels finds American gangster Erik Vasquez (Philippe A. Haddad) scheming to become the top dog in the Mexican underworld, only to find himself making enemies out of both the powerful cartels and his own allies.”

Danny Trejo's return to the action genre

Danny Trejo (Image Credits: Estevan Oriol/Getty Images)

After the poster and trailer for American Sicario released, fans were excited to see action legend Danny Trejo make a return to the big screen. The 77-year-old is best known for his appearances in From Dusk Till Dawn and the Machete movies. He also made a brief but notable appearance in the classic crime drama series Breaking Bad.

However, moviegoers were perhaps left disappointed with the meager role of Danny Trejo as Pedro in American Sicario. Pedro is Erik's partner's father, who was also a former cartel member and knows the consequences of the business. Knowing Erik's lifestyle will prove to be harmful to his daughter and her unborn child, he strongly disapproves of Erik's business.

While the differences between Erik and Pedro make for a tense dynamic between the two, Danny Trejo barely gets any screen time. Pedro is a passive and docile presence in the film – two things Danny Trejo fans don't want him to be. Fans will see Pedro come to Erik's aide with guns blazing, but the scene isn't half as exhilarating as it could have been with Danny Trejo's character being more prominent.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, it seems like American Sicario capitalized on Danny Trejo's name and fame while keeping him on the sidelines throughout the film. The movie could have just as easily breezed through without Trejo's character, making him insignificant to the plot.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia