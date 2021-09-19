"I am the cartel" - When Conor McGregor claimed himself to be the Irish mafia in response to Floyd Mayweather's tweet

In 2017, Conor McGregor announced himself as part of the Irish mafia in response to a tweet by Floyd Mayweather jibing at the UFC star.

"I am the cartel," the Irishman wrote on Twitter.

McGregor has never been afraid to make bold claims. 'The Notorious' was no different when Mayweather insulted him on social media. 'Money' poked fun at the Irishman for punching a man connected to the Kinahan cartel, a prominent crime group out of Dublin, Ireland, in 2017.

According to reports, there was a bounty on Conor McGregor's head following the incident. Mayweather wrote that the cartel would 'f**k him up' just like he did in their boxing match.

Check out Floyd Mayweather's jibe at Conor McGregor below:

Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather I already fucked you up in 2017 now they about to fuck you up in 2018. You’re about to start your new year off with a bang 🔪🔨⛏💣⚰️ I already fucked you up in 2017 now they about to fuck you up in 2018. You’re about to start your new year off with a bang 🔪🔨⛏💣⚰️ https://t.co/upaRfLbgvJ

In response, Conor McGregor proclaimed himself 'the cartel,' likely insinuating that he's untouchable in Dublin.

Conor McGregor is no stranger to controversies

The incident wasn't Conor McGregor's first controversial public encounter. The 2019 Dublin pub assault incident is widely regarded as one of Conor McGregor's most notable run-ins with the law.

The Irishman faced severe backlash from the media and members of the MMA community following the incident. McGregor later apologized to the man during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

"I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. Although, five months ago it was, I tried to make amends. And I made amends back then. That doesn't even matter, I was in the wrong, I must come here before you and take accountability, take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother and father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That's not who I am. That's not the reason I got into martial arts or studying combat sports," Conor McGregor said.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Alert: My entire interview with @TheNotoriousMMA airs TONIGHT on ESPN2 at 8 pm et / 5 pm pt. We discuss the recent bar incident, his string of controversies, his injured hand, his return, Diaz, Khabib and so much more. One hour, unedited with Conor McGregor. Tonight! Alert: My entire interview with @TheNotoriousMMA airs TONIGHT on ESPN2 at 8 pm et / 5 pm pt. We discuss the recent bar incident, his string of controversies, his injured hand, his return, Diaz, Khabib and so much more. One hour, unedited with Conor McGregor. Tonight! https://t.co/4QyYIBGlvN

