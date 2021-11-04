Danny Trejo's Far Cry 6 crossover removed after being added early

Danny Trejo is set to appear in one of several free Far Cry 6 crossovers, including Stranger Things and Rambo.

The crossover mission with Trejo was added to Far Cry 6, entitled Dani & Danny vs Everybody. The mission was scheduled to be released in December, but it seems like some have been canceled.

A handful of players were able to participate in the mission, albeit they remain incomplete. Ubisoft has already confirmed they've removed the mission from Far Cry 6 until its official release date.

Far Cry 6 removes pre-mature Danny Trejo crossover

Far Cry 6 content road map. (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft accidentally added the Danny Trejo crossover a month earlier. It was unfinished and the developers were quick to remove it from the exciting Far Cry 6 players.

The mission has been labeled a "work-in-progress" by Ubisoft and it is clear that someone messed up with its inclusion into Far Cry 6 now rather than later. It is making players wonder what the completed version looks like.

Far Cry 6 @FarCrygame The Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission is a work-in-progress and was accidentally released early. We're working to remove it and look forward to when players can check out the final version.



We apologize for any confusion caused and will follow up shortly with more information. The Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission is a work-in-progress and was accidentally released early. We're working to remove it and look forward to when players can check out the final version. We apologize for any confusion caused and will follow up shortly with more information.

As soon as the players logged into Far Cry 6, Juan called them with a mission to help the one and only Danny Trejo. Players were tasked with collecting ingredients to create Danny's salsa.

After that, they got to meet the man himself in Far Cry 6. The goal is then to defend Danny from the military forces converging on his position. When that is done, he'll ask you to get his bike.

His bike, which is a motorcycle, is held up in a garage. Once you find it and drive off with it, the mission is over. Some players completed it already before Ubisoft could remove it.

An update has already been rolled out with several Far Cry 6 tweaks, including the complete removal of Danny Trejo. The mission will be added back at a later date than it was initially supposed to be.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is unknown whether those who have already completed the mission will have their rewards removed or if they will automatically receive them back once it is put into the game again.

Edited by Srijan Sen