How to fix Far Cry 6 crashing with a black screen after an update

Far Cry 6 is a massive game, and issues such as a black screen were bound to happen when the game launched. With the latest update to Far Cry 6, it appears that some players have had a black screen crash pop up for the first time.

The problem itself can be incredibly frustrating. However, there are a few different fixes that players in Far Cry 6 can attempt in order to get the game running normally again.

Fixes that are available may depend on the platform the player owns the game on. And yet, there are options available for anyone facing the black screen crash in Far Cry 6.

Potential fixes for the Far Cry 6 black screen crash with the latest update

One of the most prominent fixes that was suggested for the black screen issue in Far Cry 6 is file verification. After the latest update, many players had files that had issues, and file verification seemed to be the answer to many of the latest issues. The black screen crashing is no different in these circumstances.

In order to verify the files for Far Cry 6, players will need to open up their Ubisoft Connect app on PC. From there, players will need to head to their library and scroll over to their Far Cry 6 game. Select the game options, look for properties, and click on the option to 'verify files' for the game.

If players own Far Cry 6 on the Epic Games store, they can follow the same process on that app instead of Ubisoft Connect.

After major updates when files get changed, verifying and replacing them can solve issues like the black screen, but they won't always solve the problem. A more annoying solution with the same idea is to uninstall and reinstall the game so the files are not corrupted by any new updates to Cry 6.

We are actively investigating a fix for this, but please try verifying the game's files in the meantime. We are aware of an issue with PC players experiencing a black screen when launching the game, or the game crashing to desktop after launching it.We are actively investigating a fix for this, but please try verifying the game's files in the meantime. ubi.li/GgMQm We are aware of an issue with PC players experiencing a black screen when launching the game, or the game crashing to desktop after launching it. We are actively investigating a fix for this, but please try verifying the game's files in the meantime. ubi.li/GgMQm

If neither of these solutions work, players may want to pay attention to their graphics card and software. Considering the black screen crash in Far Cry 6 is a graphics issue, the problem may be with the graphics driver.

Whether there is an Nvidia or an AMD card installed, both sites will have options for new graphics driver installations. With any luck, a new driver will solve the issue.

Ubisoft will also continue to fix issues as the game's life cycle continues, so hopefully additional crashes won't be a problem in Far Cry 6.

