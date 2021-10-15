How many endings are in Far Cry 6?

Far Cry games have been known to have secret endings, and Far Cry 6 is no different. While there is more than one ending in Far Cry 6, the game is certainly not a typical RPG.

In total, there are only two different endings in Far Cry 6. Players shouldn't get their hopes up about having a plethora of choices to decide the fate of Dani on the island of Yara. Far Cry 6 in general doesn't have a lot of choice in terms of narrative, and is meant to be experienced as an on-rails linear story.

Almost all playthroughs will end up with the central ending which doesn't require any special choices. As long as the main story is followed until the end, the central ending is what will appear for every playthrough. The other ending is considered a secret, which has been an Easter Egg of sorts for past Far Cry games.

Differences in the two endings for Far Cry 6

Beyond this point, the two endings will be explained so players can learn the differences if they want to. But that means there are plenty of spoilers ahead, so it's best to turn back if players want to stay surprised.

Far Cry 6 main ending

Eventually in the main story, players learn that Castillo is nearly dead due to illness, and that becomes clear when Castillo's compound is stormed by Dani and the guerrillas. It seems as though Castillo will give up willingly and Diego will be spared. However, Castillo then shoots Diego before he can be taken, and kills himself in the process.

After they both die, the guerrillas take control of the area and argue over who should lead Yara. The immediate choice is Dani, but they refuse to take the role, and instead take Diego to be buried. Dani still has a role in the rebel side, but not as the leader.

Far Cry 6 secret ending

Once players have gone a few hours into the main story, they will end up finding Clara to complete some Libertad missions. After completing the initial missions, Clara gives Dani a boat which was the promised reward for helping out.

From that point on in Far Cry 6, if players take that boat or any other vehicle, they can leave beyond the edge of the map. Dani will then end up in a cutscene where they are on a beach in Miami. But in this scenario, Castillo wins over the island of Yara.

