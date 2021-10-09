Can you play Far Cry 6 offline?

Far Cry 6 certainly has co-op but many players will want to play offline or in single-player mode. Concerns may have risen about offline single players as some games in the industry adopt online-only mindsets. However, Ubisoft hasn't disappointed in this regard.

Far Cry 6 to have offline gameplay

Players can enjoy offline gameplay in Far Cry 6 (image via Ubisoft)

Fans of Far Cry 6 and the series, in general, need not worry, as Ubisoft hasn't strayed from its usual philosophy. Offline gameplay is certainly allowed for anyone who owns the title. Anyone on a console can seamlessly play whether they are online or offline.

PC players can do the same, but they may need Uplay open in order to run the game. Console fans don't ever need to worry about having Uplay, otherwise known as Ubisoft Connect, on their systems, as it's only a true platform on PC. However, Uplay does exist to some extent through the store menu on most Ubisoft console games.

DRM is also a problem for some PC titles, because the licensing requires players to be online. Some developers claim that the DRM allows updates to be implemented across the board, but it can be frustrating for those who don't want to play online.

All of the content in Far Cry 6 can be enjoyed offline though, as long as users only want a single-player experience. However, there are some features that will certainly be unavailable if players decide to continue their adventure offline.

Which features in Far Cry 6 may be limited when playing offline?

While Far Cry 6 and its campaign can be played offline, that doesn't mean all the features will be available. Co-op is the most prominent example of what players will miss out on during offline gameplay.

Co-op itself is a two-player mode within Far Cry 6 where users can either join public games or invite a friend to accompany them. Regardless of the method, online connection is absolutely required to venture with a partner.

Also Read

Many Ubisoft games tend to have rewards that players can grab through Ubisoft Connect, and they require points earned on that given account. Online connections will be needed to take advantage of those rewards, though, and the same concept could apply to achievement updates.

Overall, those features are minor and inconsequential for Far Cry 6 players who simply want to play offline.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul