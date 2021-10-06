Is there multiplayer co-op in Far Cry 6?

Far Cry 6 fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to play through the game's story with their friends. With the game releasing soon, excitement is running high.

The Far Cry series has had some incredible co-op experiences. Far Cry 5 included a tether system when playing co-operative. The tether system meant that players could not travel too far from each other without getting respawned closer together.

Well, Far Cry 6 is confirmed to be a co-operative multiplayer game. It is also going to have the tether system that was prevalent in its predecessor. Playing with a buddy will not be a problem in Far Cry 6.

Multiplayer co-op feature in Far Cry 6

The complete Far Cry 6 main story campaign and all of its side content will be playable in a multiplayer co-operative experience. The co-operative aspect is limited to two players though, like previous entries in the series.

Far Cry 5 has a wonderful co-operative mode and Far Cry 6 is going to mimic it. The co-operative side of things will feature a drop-in style mechanic. Players can jump in and out of games with their friends.

Of course, players can set their specific campaign as private, if they wish. It would ensure no one loads in and interrupts their alone time, if that is how players want to tackle Far Cry 6.

No other multiplayer options are available and no specific details have been given on how the co-operative gameplay will affect the storyline or any of the cutscenes in Far Cry 6.

It is unknown if the characters in the game will speak with both players, if there are special co-op missions and scenes, or if both players will see the same perspective of the cutscenes.

Additionally, Far Cry 6 will not include local co-operative play. The feature is just like Far Cry 5, where co-operative multiplayer could only be done online with two players on separate devices.

If players wish to purchase the game on console and want to play with a friend, they will need to purchase either Xbox Live Gold, or PlayStation Plus. Far Cry 6 will be out soon, so players should get it pre-loaded and ready to go.

