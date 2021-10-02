Who is the main villain in Far Cry 6?

The Far Cry games are known for their incredible villains and Far Cry 6 might just top every single one in the series.

Giancarlo Esposito, known for his roles in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian, lends his likeness and voice to the dastardly villain Antón Castillo. And he could prove to be the toughest challenge of the series yet.

Who is "El Presidente" Antón Castillo in Far Cry 6?

Antón Castillo and his son, Diego, in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry 6 is set on a fictional island in the Caribbean named Yara. It is influenced by Cuba and controlled by "El Presidente" Antón Castillo. The goal of the game is to topple him and his regime on Yara.

Castillo's role is more than just a villain who causes trouble for Dani Rojas, the player's character. He is raising his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez, to become the ruler of Yara when he is older.

Castillo is a fascist dictator with absolute control over Yara. Esposito described the character as a leader who is "trying to empower the people to understand that they need strong leadership."

This comes in the middle of a political revolution in Yara. Castillo is trying to unite his people but also keeping the outside world from influencing his island or using any of its resources, sciences, and more, for their own sake.

The background known about the character is that his father was the dictator of Yara before him. A similar revolution occurred then and his father was executed in front of him.

As he grew older, the island entered an economic drought which affirmed his belief that only his family could be in power and keep Yara from falling apart. That is when he took on the role of a dictator.

Castillo promised to return Yara to its former glory, but as the player will find in Far Cry 6, he began to rule with an iron fist. Anyone who spoke against him was punished with hard labor or imprisonment.

The game will pick up later during his rule when revolution and distrust are running rampant across the island. As Rojas, the player's focus will be to stop him.

Far Cry 6 is set to be released on October 7, 2021 and looks set to add another memorable story to the fabled franchise and perhaps a villain who could give Far Cry 3's Vaas a run for his money!

