Far Cry 6 Season Pass leak hints at Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed from across the franchise being playable characters

A recently leaked video might have spoiled the surprise for the Far Cry 6 Season Pass trailer.

Far Cry has been one of Ubisoft's flagship franchises. The series is well known for placing the player in an exotic open-world location filled with interesting characters and iconic antagonists.

The sixth mainline entry for the franchise was revealed back in 2020, with an early 2021 release date. The game was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Far Cry 6 is all set to debut on 7th October 2021.

Far Cry 6 Season Pass leak reveals Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed as playable characters

Far Cry 6 will take the players to the Latin American island of Yara, ruled over by Anton Castillo. The player will take on the role of Dany Rojas, a member of the resistance against Anton’s tyrannical rule.

While Ubisoft disclosed that similar to Far Cry 5, Far Cry 6 will also feature 3 major DLCs as part of its season pass, the content of it was anyone’s guess. Fans were holding out hope to learn more about the game and its DLCs in the upcoming Ubisoft Forward, however, it seems the surprise has been ruined prematurely.

Redditor u/lewisrogers16 recently posted a video of a Ubisoft ad on YouTube that showcases the Far Cry 6 Season Pass.

Season Pass features antagonists from previous Far Cry games as playable characters. Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3, Pagan Min from Far Cry 4, and Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5 are featured heavily as playable characters.

Fans were already hyped to face off against Anton and his army on the island of Yara. Bringing iconic characters such as Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed into the mix has propelled the hype through the roof.

Far Cry 6 will have a major presence at Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft is all set to host its upcoming Ubisoft Forward on 12th June 2021. The event will be live-streamed on Ubisoft’s YouTube channel. Far Cry 6, along with the recently revealed Rainbow Six Extraction, is confirmed to have a major presence.

Fans also hope to see updates on existing live service games, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft is also expected to unveil new games from its existing franchises.

Fans are beyond excited to learn more about the world of Yara, its rich characters, and Far Cry 6.

