When can you pre-download Far Cry 6?

Fans of the Far Cry franchise won't have to wait much longer to pre-download the latest game in the series. Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players will gain official access to the game in the first week of October, though some systems can preload content before others.

Here's everything there is to know about the Far Cry 6 pre-download schedule.

Far Cry 6 officially comes out on October 7, but some can pre-download

There's good news for Xbox users: Far Cry 6 is available right now for pre-download. PlayStation gamers will have to wait a bit longer to preload the game, however, as the file won't be offered until October 5. Though the PC pre-download date is yet to be validated officially, it's likely that the game will be available on Steam on October 5 as well.

Of course, players won't be able to actually start playing the game until midnight on October 7 in their respective time zones. One thing's for certain, there is sure to be an abundance of new gameplay content for all Far Cry 6 fans to unpack on the game's release.

This includes an entirely fresh narrative for the main character, new traveling methods, and never-before-seen healing mechanics. The sixth installment in the Far Cry series will have players fight to liberate outposts from oppressors.

While all the exact weapons are yet to be revealed, there are sure to be some fan favorites and completely new firearms. The perk system is getting a new look as well; players will now equip clothing and gear in order to gain perks.

Perhaps the most exciting addition that will arrive in Far Cry 6 is the implementation of an element known as 'Supremos'. This function can be thought of by players as a sort of ultimate power or skill that needs to be charged up before it's used. One such 'Supremo' is called the 'Exterminador', which fires mortars out of a player's backpack.

Far Cry 6 looks to be an exciting next chapter for the franchise. Xbox users can pre-download the game now to save themselves time when it launches on October 7. PlayStation and PC gamers will likely be able to do the same two days before the release.

