How to unlock Chorizo in Far Cry 6

Chorizo is one of the new Amigos that players can unlock in Far Cry 6 as they venture around the massive Yara map.

In total, there are seven different Amigos that players can obtain, and some are easier to get than others. Chorizo certainly falls into the easy category and can be unlocked early on in the game.

Previous Far Cry games have had Guns For Hire, which were NPC characters that assisted the player's character. Each one had its own story and combat specialty to suit different playstyles. Amigos have replaced this system with animals such as Chorizo, but their purpose is still the same.

To acquire Chorizo in Far Cry 6, the first step is to move along in the main quest. Along with Guapo, completing early main missions will lead players to Chorizo. Madrugada is the territory that contains the missions for the tiny dog, so players should progress to that point.

Once there, the first mission in the area will be called Meet the Monteros. They'll have tasks for the player's character, including looking for Philly, another one of the family members.

Once Philly is located and the mission is complete, players can head back to the Montero Family. They will then have a new option for a mission called 'Who's a Good Boy?' which is for a dog named Chorizo, of course.

Some tasks will need to be completed on the Montero Farm, following which Chorizo will be added to the list of Amigos in Far Cry 6.

What abilities does Chorizo have in Far Cry 6?

Amigos in Far Cry 6 aren't just cosmetic pets, and they each have their own abilities that are certainly useful.

Chorizo is based on stealth gameplay and is meant as a support that can also distract enemies. The tiny dog is not meant to barrel into battle at full speed. However, the abilities available to Chorizo are worth taking into consideration.

The first is 'Bloodhound' and allows the dog to tag nearby crafting materials. This one unlocks quickly by distracting 10 enemies.

'Yes, You Can' allows players to pet Chorizo for health regeneration. It's a great support ability that can be unlocked by having the dog loot 36 containers.

The last ability available is 'Keen Senses'. This is passive ability that has Chorizo dig up resources at will. Using the previous healing ability 50 times will trigger the last Chorizo unlock in Far Cry 6.

