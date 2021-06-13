Far Cry 6 Season Pass brings back Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed from across the franchise

The Far Cry 6 Season Pass brings iconic antagonists to different Far Cry games as playable characters.

The sixth mainline Far Cry game is all set to launch on 7th October, 2021. Since their adventures in Hope County, Montana, the developers have taken the series to the island nation of Yara. The game follows the adventure of Dani Rojas, a native of Yara, who builds up a resistance against the supreme leader, Anton Castillo.

Far Cry is known for its iconic antagonist, who takes center stage in every game and steals the show. The Far Cry 6 Season Pass is flipping the coin by putting players in control of iconic antagonists from across the franchise.

Far Cry 6 Season Pass, Become the Villain

Far Cry 6 is building up to be one of the biggest games of the year. The Far Cry series takes players to exotic open-world locations with rich characters and iconic villains.

Ever since far Cry 3’s Vaas, the series has been known to celebrate its antagonist. Far Cry 6 is following in the footsteps of its predecessor and building Anton Castillo, portrayed by the talented Giancarlo Esposito, to be a formidable and iconic villain.

Ubisoft recently confirmed their plans for the Far Cry 6 Season Pass during Ubisoft Forward. The season pass brings back Vass Montenegro from Far Cry 3, Pagan Min from Far Cry 4, and Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5, and puts the player in control.

Escape isn't an option from Yara. Watch as @quiethandfilms plays the most powerful #FarCry villain yet. #UbiForward — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) June 12, 2021

In the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, players will be able to explore the opposite side of the story, from the perspectives of the previous antagonists.

Far Cry 6 Season Pass will include Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon

The Far Cry 6 Season Pass will also include Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon. The retro-futuristic take on the Far Cry series earned a lot of buzz for its satire of 80’s action movies and the cyberpunk genre, when it launched back in 2013. The series' protagonist, Rex “Power” Colt, is a cyborg who goes to an island filled with vicious creators called Blood Dragons to exact revenge.

ANNOUNCING - Captain Laserhawk, A Blood Dragon Remix, an adaptation of the bestselling @Ubisoft game is in production with Netflix. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/kJyp8PuRXh — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

The game is also getting a Netflix adaptation by Adi Shankar and Bobbypills Studios. The series is called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.

All signs point towards what could be an extremely enjoyable experience for both fans of the franchise, as well as newcomers.

