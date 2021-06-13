Ubisoft reveals the opening cinematic of Far Cry 6 

Ubisoft revealed the opening cinematic of Far Cry 6 at the Ubisoft Forward event today. It sketches out the character of the Yaran dictator, Anton Castillo, and gives players a sense of the looming threat they’d be facing in the game.

Far Cry 6 is set in Yara, a fictional Caribbean island that has been heavily inspired by Cuba. Anton Castillo is the ruler of Yara, and like in previous Far Cry games, players will take on his dictatorial regime.

The Far Cry 6 opening cinematic revealed today also brought some perspective to the relationship between Antol Castillo and his thirteen-year-old son, Diego.

The opening cinematic first shows Diego and the protagonist of the game trying to board a boat, along with a band of other characters. Diego boards the boat without revealing his actual identity, making good use of his hoodie.

This presumably seems like their attempt at an escape from the clutches of Anton Castillo. However, Anton Castillo appears along with his guards. The upper deck worker’s attempt at persuading Castillo’s men that this is a fishing boat did not work out. The deck worker is shot, as Castillo and his men come down the stairs, his eyes set on retrieving his dear son.

Castillo now provides a long monologue about his childhood fishing trips along with his father, and how his father would let small fishes go, and keep the big fishes. An older woman interrupts his monologue, shouting “Sick tyrant! You have poisoned Yara! You have poisoned your son!”, and one of Castillo’s guards shoots her.

Then on, Diego persuades his father not to harm the people in the boat as Castillo takes him to the upper deck. The light fades in the lower deck, and the sound of multiple gunshots is heard. This is where the Far Cry 6 opening cinematic ends.

The opening cinematic surely sketches out Anton Castillo’s villainous character at the very start of the game. It also portrays another important point regarding the father-son relationship. Anton is seemingly molding his son, Diego, in his own image, by making him witness violence at such a young impressionable age.

How this pans out into the rest of the game and how the protagonist of the game stays alive following the slaughter by Castillo’s guards in the boat remains to be seen when the full game is released.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7th, 2021 on PlayStation 4, Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows.

