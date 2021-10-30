How to fix Far Cry 6 crashing after an update

Far Cry 6 was just released in October, and problems such as crashes are bound to happen as Ubisoft works to smooth out any issues. As time goes on, most of the problems will probably be sorted out, but players will need to figure out crashes on their own for now.

PC players who own Far Cry 6 are more at risk for crashes than console owners, as the former has far more variables that could cause the issue. The new update for Far Cry 6 has thrown an additional wrench into any crashing issues, but some have tried their own methods to fix the problem.

Far Cry 6: Crashing issues stemming from new update

On some forums such as Reddit, Far Cry 6 players have discussed the issues they face with the new update. Many of them did not experience any crashes until the update went live. This is not uncommon for PC versions as every player has different hardware and software installed on their machine.

One of the most common fixes proposed was to verify the game files. Players can do this by going to their Ubisoft Connect application and finding the game settings for Far Cry 6. This step allows the files to match up with any potential update, and as one player said, they had an additional download after that, which helped with the crash.

Another solution is to completely skip the file verification process and simply uninstall Far Cry 6. When the reinstallation occurs, the hope is that any issues that exist with the files will reset and stay uniform with the new update. If this doesn't work either, then the problem may be found in the graphics driver.

It's important for PC players to keep their graphics drivers up to date, whether the game is Far Cry 6 or not. This software coincides directly with the graphics card and can certainly cause problems if the driver is too old for the new games released on the platform.

After fixing the main issue, some players reported that crashes still occur with random activities in Far Cry 6. In those cases, the only real option may be to wait it out while Ubisoft finds a way to fix the bugs in subsequent updates. Hold tight and keep liberating Yara in the meantime.

