How to complete Paradise Lost in Far Cry 6

Paradise Lost is one of the longest and most challenging missions you will take on in Far Cry 6.

This is the mission that sees all of your hard work in Far Cry 6 pay off. Paradise Lost is the mission where you, as Dani Rojas, must assassinate the political tyrant known as Anton Castillo.

Paradise Lost will take you across Yara, but you will find that the efforts to kill Anton Castillo are in vain at this point. The Far Cry 6 cutscenes will reveal why the assassination attempt does not work out.

Far Cry 6: How to complete Paradise Lost

A cutscene with Clara and Juan in Paradise Lost (Image via Ubisoft)

Start the mission by heading to the Libertad hideout in Esperanza. When you arrive, a cutscene will take place with Clara and Juan as they give you an objective of planting explosives.

These bombs need to be set at three army checkpoints across Yara. They are all to the north and marked on the map, so just start with the closest and take it from there.

The first Paradise Lost explosive location (Image via Ubisoft)

All three checkpoints are guarded by Castillo's Special Forces. These are some of the toughest enemies you will face in Far Cry 6, so be prepared for some dangerous and lengthy gun battles.

The first checkpoint is pretty straightforward. Take out the hostiles and plant the bomb on the marked spot. Move to the next location by passing the checkpoint and doubling back a bit to the bomb marker.

The final checkpoint is swarming with many more Special Forces soldiers. You can stealthily approach a tank mechanic in the street, take him out, and use the tank to clear the area.

Stealthily eliminating the tank engineer (Image via Ubisoft)

Plant the bomb on the side of the generator, then go back to the way you came. Turn right before the second checkpoint and follow the alleyway. Deal with any Far Cry 6 Special Forces along the route.

Head west and pass through the building. Go up the stairs with the blue arrows. Grapple up and zipline across the rooftops. You will rendezvous with Juan Cortez at this point.

Meeting with Juan in Paradise Lost (Image via Ubisoft)

Juan will set off the explosives. Now you are tasked with securing the hotel and killing Anton Castillo. Enter the hotel through the front and carefully pick off the enemies inside.

The desk to the right of the entrance has an elevator key on top. Grab the key and use it to take the elevator up. A cutscene will begin where Dani moves in to eliminate Castillo.

Dani finding Diego instead of Anton (Image via Ubisoft)

Instead, Dani will find Diego, Anton's son. They discuss the first time they met on the boat out of Yara near the start of Far Cry 6. Diego informs Dani that Anton is not there because he is sick.

Dani will leave the hotel through a secret door, and you will take control again. Escape the hotel and defeat the soldiers trying to prevent you from doing so. Jump into Castillo's car and speed off to complete Paradise Lost.

